NHV Signs 5-Year Deal with Ithaca

Helicopter services company NHV Group revealed Monday that it has signed a five-year contract extension with Ithaca Energy (UK) Limited.

Under the deal, the business will provide aviation services to the Ithaca Energy Group’s operated FPF-1 installation, and its Alba, Captain and Erskine fields in the Scottish North Sea. The extension covers seven day a week services and will start in January next year.



NHV revealed that it will provide two H175 aircraft for this operation, with one being a primary vehicle and the other a backup. The H175 is specifically designed to meet evolving mission needs in the oil and gas industry, according to the company.



“We are extremely pleased with this important agreement, further strengthening our solid partnership with Ithaca Energy,” Jamie John, NHV’s base manager in Aberdeen, said in a company statement posted on the group’s website.

“This extension is a direct result of NHV's continued commitment to safety and top-class service for our client and their passengers. We thank Ithaca Energy for their continued trust in NHV and we look forward to supporting them in the years ahead,” he added in the statement.

Last month, NHV Group announced a new long-term contract with Spirit Energy to provide passenger transfer services in support of their East Irish Sea operations. These operations are expected to start in December this year and will depart from Blackpool, UK. In August last year, the company received a long-term contract to provide helicopter services for Petrofac.

Headquartered in Ostend, Belgium, NHV Group describes itself as a specialized business to business helicopter services company with a strong geographic presence in Europe and Western Africa. The group, whose main focus is on the energy producing industry, conducts operations out of several bases on two continents with a team of over 550 employees.

