NFE and Pemex to Jointly Develop Lakach Field
New Fortress Energy (NFE) and Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) have signed an agreement paving the way towards a long-term partnership, benefiting both companies. The two have agreed to jointly develop the Lakach deepwater natural gas field for Pemex to supply natural gas to Mexico’s onshore domestic market and for NFE to produce LNG for export to global markets.
“We are honored to enter into this important strategic partnership that strengthens NFE’s commitment to long-term operations in Mexico and demonstrates the tremendous value of our integrated natural gas infrastructure business model,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of NFE.
“This is the first of a number of offshore development opportunities that leverage what we think is an ideal formula for offshore gas assets around the world – one that combines gas for domestic use with gas for export. We appreciate the continued support of President López Obrador, admire his resolve to deliver reliable energy to the people of Mexico, and value the opportunity to partner with Pemex to enhance global energy security.”
Pursuant to the strategic alliance signed with Pemex, NFE will invest in the continued development of the Lakach field over a two-year period by completing seven offshore wells. In addition, NFE will deploy to the Lakach field a 1.4 mtpa FLNG unit to liquefy the majority of the produced natural gas. Remaining natural gas and associated condensate volumes would be utilized by Pemex in Mexico’s onshore domestic market. NFE and Pemex believe the Lakach field will yield approximately ten years of production, with the possibility of significantly extending the reserve life if nearby fields are developed.
Pemex discovered the Lakach deepwater natural gas field in 2007 and subsequently carried out significant exploration and development activities. Lakach is one of the largest non-associated gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico with total original gas in place of 1.1 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) and is located approximately 70 kilometers off the coast of Veracruz in southeastern Mexico. Coupled with nearby undeveloped fields Kunah and Piklis, the area has a total resource potential of 3.3 Tcf and comprises one of the most significant undeveloped offshore gas resources in the Western hemisphere.
