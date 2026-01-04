Nexus Says Not Discussing Pipeline Financing With NNPC

Nexus Alliance said it was not in talks with the Nigerian National Petroleum Co. about financing pipeline upgrades.

Nexus Alliance said it was not in talks with the Nigerian National Petroleum Co. about financing pipeline upgrades.

The Nigerian oil firm was discussing raising $2 billion early this year and using the money to repair and upgrade damaged pipelines while reducing leaks, Bloomberg reported on Dec. 29 citing people with knowledge of the matter.

An NNPC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.