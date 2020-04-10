NexTier Begins Layoffs in Oklahoma
Houston-based NexTier Completion Solutions Inc. began a layoff process at its facility at 201 Jensen Rd E, El Reno, Oklahoma on April 6, according to a notice submitted to the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development. The process will impact 85 employees.
The layoffs are due to business circumstances created by the worldwide COVID19 pandemic and its negative impacts, including on the oil and gas market segments in which NexTier operates.
“The precipitous worldwide decline in oil price when combined with an opportunistic supply shock initiated by foreign oil-producing countries has resulted in unprecedented adverse market conditions for American companies operating in the energy industry,” the notice stated.
The company expects the layoffs will continue for up to 14 days, and the job losses are permanent.
Within the past 90 days, starting on January 15, 2020, NexTier implemented other, separate layoffs resulting in employment losses. The April 6 notice includes the numbers from the previous layoffs, which did not, on their own, require notice to be given.
Just two weeks ago, the company updated its capex plans to be between $100- and $120 million, a reduction of more than 50% at the midpoint versus its previous outlook of $210 million.
NexTier is a U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across the most active and demanding basins.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
