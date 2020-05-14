NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG Terminal Facing Market Hurdles

The outbreak of COVID-19 and volatility in the energy markets have surfaced an additional risk factor for NextDecade Corp. since its last annual report was filed for year-end 2019.

Current conditions “may materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition, operating results, cash flow, liquidity and prospects, including our efforts to reach a final investment decision with respect to the Rio Grande LNG Terminal,” the company stated in a May 8th 8-K filing.

“…The impact of the pandemic, including a resulting reduction in demand for natural gas, coupled with the sharp decline in commodity prices following the announcement of price reductions and production increases in March 2020 by members of OPEC has led to significant global economic contraction generally and in our industry in particular....Prospects for the development and financing of the terminal are based in part on factors including global economic conditions that have been, and are likely to continue to be, adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The company further stated that a sustained disruption in the capital markets, specifically with respect to the energy industry, could negatively impact its ability to raise capital.

“We cannot predict when the macro-economic disruption stemming from COVID-19 will ebb or when the economy will return to pre-COVID-19 levels, if at all. This macro-economic disruption may disrupt our ability to raise additional capital to finance our operations in the future, which could materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and prospects, and could ultimately cause our business to fail.”

NextDecade Corp. has also delayed filing its quarterly report for the three months ended March 31, 2020 due to the circumstances related to COVID-19. The company now expects to file the report on or about May 18.

