NextDecade Greenlights Texas LNG Export Facility

NextDecade said the $18.4 billion project financing for RGLNG Phase 1 is the largest greenfield energy project financing in U.S. history.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) has announced that it has made a positive final investment decision to construct the first three liquefaction trains at its 27 million ton per annum Rio Grande LNG (RGLNG) export facility in Brownsville, Texas.

In a statement posted on its website, the company said it executed and closed a joint venture agreement for Phase 1 of RGLNG, which it noted included approximately $5.9 billion of financial commitments from Global Infrastructure Partners, GIC, Mubadala Investment Company, and TotalEnergies.

NextDecade highlighted in the statement that it committed to invest approximately $283 million in Phase 1, including $125 million of pre-FID capital investments, and that it closed senior secured non-recourse bank credit facilities of $11.6 billion, consisting of $11.1 billion in construction term loans and a $500 million working capital facility. The company also closed a $700 million senior secured non-recourse private placement notes offering, it pointed out.

In the statement, NextDecade said the $18.4 billion project financing for RGLNG Phase 1 is the largest greenfield energy project financing in U.S. history “and underscores the critical role that LNG and natural gas will continue to play in the global energy transition”.

The company outlined in the statement that Phase 1 has 16.2 million tons per annum of long-term binding LNG sale and purchase agreements with TotalEnergies, Shell NA LNG LLC, ENN LNG Pte Ltd, Engie S.A., ExxonMobil LNG Asia Pacific, Guangdong Energy Group, China Gas Hongda Energy Trading Co., Galp Trading S.A., and Itochu Corporation.

In conjunction with making a positive FID, RGLNG issued the notice to proceed (NTP) to Bechtel Energy Inc. to begin construction of Phase 1 under its lump-sum turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction contracts, NextDecade said in the statement, adding that the final EPC cost at NTP is approximately $12.0 billion.

The remaining expected project costs to be covered by the recently closed financing comprise owner’s costs and contingencies of approximately $2.3 billion, dredging for the Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement Project, conservation of more than 4,000 acres of wetland and wildlife habitat area and installation of utilities of approximately $600 million, and interest during construction and other financing costs of approximately $3.1 billion, NextDecade revealed in the statement.

A Landmark Event

“Achieving FID and issuing NTP on RGLNG Phase 1 is a landmark event reflecting years of hard work and dedication by NextDecade’s employees, shareholders, construction partners, equipment suppliers, and customers,” Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said in a company statement.

“I want to specifically recognize the Rio Grande Valley community, the Port of Brownsville and the countless leaders and officials at the local, state, and federal levels that have supported us throughout the development of RGLNG Phase 1,” he added.

“Now our focus turns to safely constructing Phase 1 on time and on budget and progressing commercial negotiations on RGLNG Train 4 and Train 5 to further expand our LNG platform and grow NextDecade shareholder value,” he continued.

Bayo Ogunlesi, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Infrastructure Partners, said, “achieving FID is an important milestone in NextDecade’s mission of becoming a reliable supplier of low-carbon LNG that will replace coal with a cleaner source of energy”.

“Our investment in RGLNG affirms GIP’s commitment to promoting decarbonization, energy security and energy affordability,” Ogunlesi added.

Patrick Pouyanné, the Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, said, “we are delighted with this final investment decision that enables us to launch the construction of this new LNG liquefaction plant in the United States, to which TotalEnergies will contribute its expertise in the development of major LNG projects”.

“This project gives TotalEnergies access to competitive LNG thanks to its low production costs. LNG from this first phase will boost TotalEnergies U.S. LNG export capacity to over 15 MTPA by 2030, and thus our ability to contribute to European gas security, and to provide customers in Asia with an alternative form of energy that is half as emissive as coal,” he added.

Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, the Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala’s Real Estate & Infrastructure Investments platform, said the FID announcement “marks a pivotal milestone in Mubadala’s enduring partnership with NextDecade in the development of RGLNG”.

“Mubadala is delighted to welcome GIP, GIC, and TotalEnergies into the partnership as RGLNG enters its next phase of development,” he added.

Paul Marsden, the President of Bechtel Energy, noted, “NextDecade is on a mission to produce lower-carbon intensive LNG for its customers, and we’re honored to be their partner”.

“As we commence engineering, procurement, and construction on the first phase of this project, we reaffirm our commitment to the community through quality jobs, training, and support for the supply chain and small businesses,” he added.

Binding Commitments

On June 29, NextDecade announced that the RGLNG project had received “binding commitments from a syndicate of lenders in an amount sufficient, together with expected project equity funding, to support a positive final investment decision of the first three liquefaction trains (Phase 1) at the Rio Grande LNG export facility”.

NextDecade highlighted in a company statement at the time that the lender group includes “the world’s leading Asian, European, Middle Eastern, and North American project finance banks”. The company also outlined in that statement that, “due in part to the observance of various holidays around the world, including the July 4 holiday”, it was targeting FID on Phase 1 “in early July, with FIDs of its remaining trains to follow thereafter”.

On June 14, NextDecade announced that it had entered into framework agreements with GIP and TotalEnergies to enable the FID for RGLNG Trains 1, 2, and 3 “and to provide momentum for the further development of RGLNG Train 4 and Train 5”. The company noted at the time that NextDecade, GIP, and TotalEnergies had entered into framework agreements “whereby GIP would become a majority investor in Phase 1, and TotalEnergies would become a 16.67 percent investor, both subject to execution of definitive documentation and FID”. NextDecade highlighted in this statement that the agreements were expected to further provide GIP and TotalEnergies options to invest in RGLNG Train 4 and Train 5 and options to invest in the planned carbon capture and sequestration project at RGLNG.

NextDecade also pointed out in this statement that TotalEnergies agreed to purchase 5.4 million tons per annum of LNG from Phase 1 for 20 years on a free on board basis indexed to Henry Hub and has options to purchase LNG from Train 4 and Train 5. TotalEnergies has also agreed to acquire in three tranches a 17.5 percent common stock position in NextDecade for an aggregate purchase price of $219.4 million, NextDecade stated at the time.

