Next 2 Weeks Will Be Extraordinarily Tight for Oil
The next two weeks ahead of the OPEC+ policy meeting on July 1 will be extraordinarily tight for the oil market.
That’s according to Rystad Energy’s oil markets analyst Louise Dickson, who made the statement in a comment sent to Rigzone on Thursday. In the comment, the Rystad representative noted that OPEC+ is expected to loosen supply, either officially with a higher production target or unofficially with compliance slippage.
“If OPEC+ wants to keep the market in a theoretical equilibrium, the group could boost production as high as 39.5 million bpd in August 2021, but then needs to scale it down back to 36.8 million bpd for October during the shoulder demand season,” Dickson said in the comment.
“This would indeed be a supply swing risk that OPEC+ would want to avoid, especially as once countries are allowed to increase production, it is harder to back-step and again tighten supply,” the oil markets analyst went added.
Dickson highlighted in the comment that Rystad sees a conservative supply boost on the cards for OPEC+.
“While OPEC+ could theoretically go for a nearly three million bpd boost in August and the market could most likely absorb these volumes without destroying price integrity, we see a more conservative one million bpd boost in the cards with a monthly 500,000 bpd ramp up should OPEC+ continue its chorus of caution,” Dickson said.
The market can expect a steady rise in refinery runs through August, which will result in a 1.6 million bpd implied stock draw, then seasonal builds, peaking at one million bpd, are expected to follow in October, according to Dickson.
At the time of writing, the price of Brent crude stood at $75.39 per barrel. This time last year, the price of Brent stood at around $41 per barrel.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
- USA Crude Hub Stocks Seen Falling to Historic Lows
- Qatar Drilling Contract Goes to Valaris
- Canada Oil Sands Output Fully Recovers from Covid
- Groups Call for Offshore Training Passport
- Petrofac Builds on 18 Year Kittiwake Support
- Solstad Offshore Sells Another Vessel
- Oil Producers on Track to Set $348B Cash Flow Record
- Shale Output Flat Despite 400% Jump in Frac Crews
- BP and Shell Start Up Gulf of Mexico Project
- Exxon Prepares to Cull White Collar USA Jobs
- What Price Will WTI Oil Be at End-2021?
- Hess Makes Multi-million dollar Houston Education Investment
- USA Crude Hub Stocks Seen Falling to Historic Lows
- Ex-Shell Rep Reappointed ECITB Chair
- BSEE Releases Deepwater Asgard Incident Report
- Qatar Drilling Contract Goes to Valaris
- Venezuela Oil Minister Sees USA Producers Rushing Back to His Country
- Offshore Drilling Contractor Hits 100% Rig Utilization
- Maersk Supply Service Wins Biggest Ever Contract
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Biden Suspends Trump's Arctic Refuge Oil Leases
- UK Could Become Silicon Valley of Energy
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- BP Buys 9GW of USA Solar Projects for $220MM
- Schlumberger Asset Sold for Initial Payment of $1
- XOM Exits Oil Exploration Prospect in Ghana
- Shell Urges Nigeria to Pass PIB Soon