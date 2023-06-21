Nexif Ratch to Complete Solar Farm in Philippines by Q2 of 2024
Nexif Ratch Energy has closed financing and started construction of a 74-megawatt-peak (MWp) solar farm in Camarines Sur, Philippines, according to a news release.
Nexif Ratch expects the project to be completed by the second quarter of 2024, with commercial operations starting afterward. The project marks “a significant step forward in our commitment to investment in sustainable energy in the Philippines”, the company said.
According to a report by the Philippine Daily Inquirer, the solar farm project will cost around $50 million (PHP 2.8 billion).
The Calabanga project will be implemented by Nexif Ratch Philippine subsidiary Calabanga Renewable Energy, Inc. and will sell about 85 percent of the generated energy through a power supply agreement with two subsidiaries of AboitizPower Corporation. The remainder will be sold in the wholesale electricity spot market or direct short-term contracts with commercial customers, the release said.
Nexif Ratch signed an engineering, procurement, and construction contract with a consortium of PowerChina Huadong Engineering Co. Ltd and PowerChina Philippines Corporation for the project. PowerChina will conduct operations and maintenance activities for the first two years upon the beginning of commercial operations and then will transition them to a Nexif Ratch in-house operations team afterward, according to the release.
Security Bank Corp., as lender, and SB Capital Investment Corp., as lead arranger, will finance 70 percent of the project cost on a limited recourse basis, the release said.
“The start of construction of the Calabanga solar project is an important milestone in our plans to add much-needed renewable energy to the Philippines”, Nexif Ratch Chairman Surender Singh said. The company is also “making rapid progress to achieve financial close” of its 150-MWp NPSI solar photovoltaic project in Negros later in the year.
Nexif Ratch is also “rapidly advancing the development of our offshore wind project pipeline in Luzon, which comprises five project concessions totaling over 2000 MW of potential wind capacity, the first of these projects targeted for financial close in 2024”, Singh said.
“With this project now moving to construction, it builds on our under construction/operating portfolio, which already comprises a hydropower project in Vietnam, one stage of which is operating and the other stage that is under construction”, Nexif Ratch Director Sakarin Tangkavachiranon said. “We are expecting that this financial close will soon be followed by others this year, with development and financing of projects in Vietnam and Philippines gathering pace.”
Nexif Ratch is a joint venture owned by Singapore’s Nexif Energy with a 51 percent stake and Thailand’s Ratch Group with a 49 percent stake. The joint venture launched in December 2022 and has a portfolio of over 4,000 MW under ownership and management across Southeast Asia and Australia, according to the release.
Earlier in the month, the Philippines received 378 submissions for rights to participate in the electricity grid through renewable energy development, in the second such auction in the country, with 11,600 MW on offer. The country also recorded about $122 million (PHP 6.8 billion) worth of energy efficiency projects for 2021, according to the Philippine Department of Energy.
To contact the author, email rteodoro.editor@outlook.com
Editor
- Nexif Ratch to Complete Solar Farm in Philippines by Q2 of 2024
