Nexans Wins Brazil Subsea Contract

The Subsea Integration Alliance (SIA) – a partnership between Schlumberger’s (NYSE: SLB) OneSubsea unit and Subsea7 (OTCMKTS: SUBCY) – has awarded Nexans (EPA: NEX) a major umbilicals contract for Equinor’s (NYSE: EQNR) Bacalhau oil field development project offshore Brazil, Nexans reported Wednesday.

Nexans will design, manufacture, and supply 27.3 miles (44 kilometers) of steel tube umbilicals and accessories for the ultra-deepwater Santos Basin project, the company noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. As Rigzone reported in early 2020, SIA is overseeing the subsea production system (SPS) and subsea, umbilical, risers, and flowlines (SURF) for Bacalhau.

According to Nexans, the company’s Halden, Norway facility will provide SIA with 1.6 miles (2.5 kilometers) of gas-lift umbilical, 21.7 miles (35 kilometers) of static umbilical, 4.3 miles (6.9 kilometers) of dynamic umbilical, and accessories. The firm added the steel tube umbilicals will support subsea equipment operating at water depths down to 6,890 feet (2,100 meters).

Nexans pointed out the pre-salt Bacalhau project is targeting estimated recoverable reserves of up to 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The contract recipient noted that it expects to deliver the project’s umbilicals in the fourth quarter of 2022.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.