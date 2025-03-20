NewMed Energy Farms into OMV Petrom Block Offshore Bulgaria

The 50-50 partners expect to start drilling a new exploration well this year.

NewMed Energy LP has completed the acquisition of a 50 percent stake in the Han Asparuh block on Bulgaria’s side of the Black Sea from OMV Petrom SA.

“With the closing of the transaction, NewMed Balkan now holds 50 percent of the interests in the Bulgaria License”, NewMed Energy, a gas and condensate exploration and production company owned by Israel’s Delek Group, confirmed in a regulatory filing. OMV Offshore Bulgaria GmbH, a subsidiary of Austrian-Romanian company OMV Petrom, holds the remaining 50 percent as operator.

Cristian Hubati, OMV Petrom board member responsible for exploration and production, said in a separate statement by the company, "Access to local resources is essential for energy security, and through the upcoming exploration activities we are opening new perspectives in the Bulgarian Black Sea area”.

The partners expect to start drilling a new exploration well this year, OMV Petrom said.

The leasehold, also called Block 1-21, spans about 13,712 square kilometers (5,294.23 square miles) with water depths of just below 2,000 meters (6,561.68 feet) in the country’s exclusive economic zone, according to OMV Petrom.

“This collaboration allows both parties to share the risks and costs associated with the project, thereby facilitating the advancement of exploration efforts”, OMV Petrom, an integrated energy company with investments from Austria’s state-backed OMV AG and the Romanian government, said November 28, 2024, announcing the farm-down agreement.

NewMed Energy said separately at the time it had agreed to spend up to EUR 100 million ($108.71 million) on two wells in the block, if the farm-out is completed.

NewMed Energy’s initial investment consists of EUR 50 million for the next exploration well to be drilled in the block’s Vinekh prospect. This well would be followed by another drilling on either an exploration well in another prospect or an appraisal well in Vinekh in the case of discovery in this prospect. NewMed Energy has agreed to invest a further EUR 50 million in the second well.

So far three exploration wells have been drilled, with geological and geophysical surveys also conducted including a 3D campaign completed May 2020, according to OMV Petrom.

The investments from NewMed Energy bear “a significant part of the costs of the exploration and appraisal operations”, said OMV Petrom.

“Given its proximity to Romania and geological similarities, Bulgaria is a natural extension of our offshore activities”, said Hubati.

“Advancing exploration activities in Bulgaria has the potential to support the security of energy supply in Bulgaria and the region”.

NewMed Energy said, “The term of the concession for extraction is 35 years with an option for extension by 15 additional years under certain conditions”.

The government granted the lease August 2012 to a consortium of France’s Total as operator, Spain’s Repsol and OMV. Repsol exited the joint venture 2019, followed by Total, now TotalEnergies, in 2022.

OMV Petrom became a partner in the license, which has been extended several times, in 2020 when it acquired OMV Offshore Bulgaria from OMV Exploration & Production GmbH.

Last year Bulgaria’s Energy Ministry extended the license for 23 months to October 2026 due to force majeure. “The force majeure covering the period from 24 February 2022 to 24 January 2024 is motivated on the grounds of the war in Ukraine and the withdrawal of ‘Total Energies EP Bulgaria’ B.V. from the project”, it said in an online statement June 27, 2024.

