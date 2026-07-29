New Zealand Grants 1st Exploration Permit since Ardern-Era Ban

Australia's EnZed Energy won the first oil and gas exploration license issued in New Zealand after the government last year reversed a 2018 ban.

Australia's EnZed Energy Pty Ltd has won the first oil and gas exploration license issued in New Zealand after the government last year reversed a 2018 ban.

The 12-year permit, awarded six months after bidding closed, covers about 546 square kilometers (210.81 square miles) in the offshore Taranaki Basin, the government said in a statement Wednesday. Taranaki remains the country's only hydrocarbon-producing region, according to the Business, Innovation and Employment Ministry.

"The permit area covers the Kaheru prospect, a promising exploration target", the government said. "Under the permit's work program, EnZed Energy will undertake a staged exploration program beginning with a study of existing seismic data and geological studies to better understand the prospect's potential".

"With existing gas fields maturing, exploration remains an important part of understanding New Zealand's future energy options", it added. "As at 1 January 2026, New Zealand's proven and probable natural gas reserves had declined 23 percent from the previous year to 731 petajoules - the lowest level since records began more than two decades ago".

Resources Minister Shane Jones said, "As the first new offshore petroleum exploration permit granted since the ban was reversed, it is a clear signal that confidence is returning and investors are once again prepared to back New Zealand's resource potential".

"Natural gas remains a vital part of New Zealand's energy system. It supports electricity generation when renewable output is low and provides an important fuel and feedstock for major industries", Jones added.

"Exploration does not guarantee a discovery but it is an essential first step in understanding the resources New Zealand may have available to support future prosperity".

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The administration of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon reopened for new exploration permits last September, ending a pro-climate offshore ban announced April 12, 2018 by the government of Jacinda Ardern. Ardern stepped down as premier January 25, 2023 after she announced her resignation days earlier, saying she no longer had the "full tank" for the job.

In announcing the reversal July 31, 2025 Jones said, "The ill-fated exploration ban in 2018 has exacerbated shortages in our domestic gas supply by obliterating new investment in the exploration and development needed to meet our future gas needs. Reserves are also falling faster than anticipated".

"New Zealanders are bearing the brunt of this constrained gas supply, and energy security concerns are impacting investor sentiment. These factors are taking a toll on our economic growth and prosperity.

"We are seeing businesses in the regions closing as a result with Kiwis losing their jobs, and we're importing hundreds of tonnes of Indonesian coal to meet peak energy demand".

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com