New Use for Orphaned Oil Wells and More

A New Use for Orphaned Oil and Gas Wells?
Petrolern LLC, an Atlanta-based service and technology firm specializing in subsurface engineering and downhole tools, is looking to repurpose some orphaned oil and gas wells to produce geothermal energy.
Maersk Drilling Enters Market with New Customer
Karoon Energy Ltd. has awarded Maersk Drilling a four-well intervention contract offshore Brazil. Under the 110-day contract, the Maersk Developer semi-submersible rig will perform well intervention on four wells at the Baúna field.
ONGC Employees Abducted
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) revealed on April 21 that three of its employees were abducted by “unknown armed miscreants”. The abducted employees were taken in an operational vehicle belonging to ONGC, which was later found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border, according to the company.
Former Enron Trader Sees Change in Houston Oil Patch
Bloomberg reported that, for John Arnold, the billionaire philanthropist who made his fortune betting on natural gas prices, Houston’s fossil-fuel industry seems finally ready to move on.
GOM Vessel Incident Declared Major Marine Casualty
The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) revealed on April 15 that an incident involving a capsized commercial lift vessel in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico had been declared a major marine casualty. The USCG has since suspended its search for remaining missing crewmembers.
TechnipFMC Wins Petrobras Subsea Contract
Petrobras has awarded TechnipFMC a subsea contract for its Marlim and Voador fields offshore Brazil. TechnipFMC will supply up to eight manifolds for production and injection under the contract, using all-electric Robotic Valve Controller technology.
