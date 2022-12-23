New US Bill Could Halt Sale Of 140Mn Barrels Of SPR Crude

A new bipartisan spending bill could cancel the congressional mandates to sell 140Mn bbl of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next five years.

The $1.7 trillion bill would cancel most congressionally mandated crude sales through fiscal year 2027. The change would align with the Presidents’ plan to begin refilling the SPR next year, replacing some of the 180 million barrels of crude Biden sold this year through emergency sales in response to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The bill will redirect around $10.4 billion generated from the emergency sales to offset the estimated future revenue from the crude sales that would be canceled. It would also avoid refilling the SPR and selling it at the same time just because of congressional mandates.

The US Congress in prior years ordered the sale of 147 million barrels of crude from the SPR in fiscal years 2024-27 to raise revenue for debt reduction, infrastructure, and other priorities. The new bill would cancel all those sales, except for 7 million barrels that the US would sell in fiscal years 2026-27.

The emergency drawdown of 180 million barrels of crude from the SPR was as a good deal for taxpayers as it brought down fuel prices this year. The SPR crude barrel was sold at an average price of $96 per barrel. The new spending bill shows the crude sales being canceled only if needed to raise $74.25 per barrel to comply with budgetary rules, indicating a paper profit of $22 per barrel from the emergency sales.

It is worth noting that the bill would not cancel a congressionally mandated sale of 26 million barrel of SPR crude that is required to occur by the end of this fiscal year on September 30. The measure would also keep intact previously enacted sales of 92.6 million barrels of SPR crude scheduled for fiscal years 2028-31.

The partial refilling of the SPR was started last week by soliciting bids for the fixed-price purchase of 3 million barrels of sour crude, for delivery in February. The administration said it may buy up to 60 million barrels of crude with fixed price contracts at a targeted price of $67-72 per barrel, which it says will give the US producers more certainty now to invest in domestic production.

Congress needs to pass the omnibus spending bill by today (Friday) to prevent a partial US government shutdown.

