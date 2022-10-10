New UK Licensing Round Not Likely To Increase Drilling Activity

The UK launched its 33rd offshore licensing round last week and Wood Mackenzie put in its two cents regarding the round.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) launched its 33rd offshore licensing round on October 7 and Wood Mackenzie put in its two cents regarding the round.

The NSTA offered 898 blocks, with part blocks available, in a round that could result in over 100 licenses being awarded. Acreage includes blocks in the Southern North Sea, Central North Sea, Northern North Sea, West of Shetland, and East Irish Sea.

The application period will run until January 2023, with the first license awards expected in the second quarter of 2023.

The last UK round was in 2019 following a government-led review of the regime. Since then, the UK and European energy security have been thrown into the spotlight and a climate compatibility checkpoint has been introduced to ensure any round is consistent with net-zero goals.

The UK Government has already announced it is looking to fast-track various infrastructure projects and has emphasized hopes to increase domestic production. This, combined with the launch of the new round, indicates continued government support for the industry.

“While we think exploration still has a role to play in the UKCS, drilling activity is already at historic lows and the addition of new acreage – which will have been offered up in previous rounds – is unlikely to reverse that trend significantly.”

"It remains to be seen what industry appetite will be. With tax relief on exploration and development spending increased from 40% to over 90% under the Energy Profits Levy, there is an immediate incentive to ramp up activity while the levy is in place. But typically, most active explorers and developers are local players who will not be able to take full advantage and will require farm-in partners. Can the bigger IOCs overcome increasing environmental scrutiny and political instability to step up the plate,” Neivan Boroujerdi, Research Director for North Sea Upstream Oil and Gas at Wood Mackenzie, said.

There have been discoveries in recent years, but not since the 27th round in 2012 has new acreage delivered a commercial discovery. And the first well from the last round in 2019 is not expected until 2023.

The discovered resource opportunities could have a bigger impact. Woodmac estimates nearly two billion boe will be up for grabs, over a third of which is gas. The licensing round highlights four priority cluster areas in the Southern North Sea – Greater Pegasus Area, Greater West Sole Area, Greater Cygnus Area, and Cotton Area.

These clusters include 30 predominantly gas discoveries that could be developed quickly and make use of nearby infrastructure. In total, they could deliver 1 tcf of new supply, enough to meet 40% of the UK’s yearly gas demand. While these discoveries will have been previously relinquished, current commodity prices and area-wide solutions could unlock their potential.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com