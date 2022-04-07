New UK Energy Strategy To Allow Greater Energy Independence

The UK has revealed a new energy strategy accelerating deployment of wind, nuclear, solar, and hydrogen power while supporting production of domestic oil and gas in the nearer term.

The strategy will see a significant acceleration of nuclear, with an ambition of up to 24GW by 2050 to come from this safe, clean, and reliable source of power. This would represent up to around 25 percent of the UK’s projected electricity demand.

A new government body, Great British Nuclear, will be set up immediately to bring forward new projects, backed by substantial funding, and will launch around $155 million Future Nuclear Enabling Fund this month. The UK could deliver up to eight reactors, equivalent to one reactor a year instead of one a decade, accelerating nuclear power in Britain.

As for offshore wind, the UK set a new ambition of up to 50GW by 2030 – more than enough to power every home in the UK – of which up to 5GW would be from floating offshore wind in deeper seas. This will be underpinned by new planning reforms to cut the approval times for new offshore wind farms from 4 years to 1 year and an overall streamlining which will radically reduce the time it takes for new projects to reach construction stages while improving the environment.

The UK will be consulting on developing partnerships with a limited number of supportive communities who wish to host new onshore wind infrastructure in return for guaranteed lower energy bills.

The government is also planning a licensing round for new North Sea oil and gas projects in Autumn, with a new task force providing bespoke support to new developments – recognizing the importance of these fuels to the transition and energy security, and that producing gas in the UK has a lower carbon footprint than imported from abroad.

A Heat Pump Investment Accelerator Competition will be run in 2022 worth up to $40 million to make British heat pumps, which will reduce demand for gas.

UK will increase the UK’s current 14GW of solar capacity which could grow up to 5 times by 2035, consulting on the rules for solar projects, particularly on domestic and commercial rooftops.

“We will aim to double our ambition to up to 10GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030, with at least half coming from green hydrogen and utilizing excess offshore wind power to bring down costs. This will not only provide cleaner energy for vital British industries to move away from expensive fossil fuels but could also be used for cleaner power, transport and potentially heat,” the UK Government said

“We’re setting out bold plans to scale up and accelerate affordable, clean, and secure energy made in Britain, for Britain – from new nuclear to offshore wind – in the decade ahead,” UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said.

“This will reduce our dependence on power sources exposed to volatile international prices we cannot control, so we can enjoy greater energy self-sufficiency with cheaper bills,” he added.

However, on social media, he was a bit more braggadocios and said: “For years, governments have dodged the big decisions on energy, but not this one.”

This plan is a reaction to rising global energy prices, provoked by surging demand after the pandemic as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This will be central to weaning Britain off expensive fossil fuels, which are subject to volatile gas prices set by international markets, and boosting the country’s diverse sources of homegrown energy for greater energy security in the long term.

The Government stated that the British Energy Security Strategy will increase the number of clean jobs in the UK by supporting 90,000 jobs in offshore wind by 2028 – 30,000 more than previously expected, 10,000 jobs in solar power by 2028 – almost double previous expectations, and 12,000 jobs in the UK hydrogen industry by 2030 – 3,000 more than previously expected.

In total, the British Energy Security Strategy builds on Johnson’s Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, and, together with the Net Zero Strategy, is driving an unprecedented $130 billion of private sector investment into new British industries including Offshore Wind and supporting 480,000 new clean jobs by the end of the decade.

“We have seen record-high gas prices around the world. We need to protect ourselves from price spikes in the future by accelerating our move towards cleaner, cheaper, home-grown energy.

“The simple truth is that the more cheap, clean power we generate within our borders, the less exposed we will be to eye-watering fossil fuel prices set by global markets we can’t control.

“Scaling up cheap renewables and new nuclear, while maximizing North Sea production, is the best and only way to ensure our energy independence over the coming years,” Business and Energy Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, said.

In the immediate term, the UK government is providing around a $12 billion package of support for consumers to manage the rising cost of living. This includes a $200 council tax rebate from April and a further $260 energy bill reduction in October to cut energy bills quickly for most households, while the energy price cap continues to insulate millions of customers from even higher volatile global gas prices.

“Boosting our renewable energy supply is the only way for us to take control of energy prices. We are already a world leader in offshore wind, but we want to go further and faster so that clean, cheap energy becomes the norm.

“Although we don’t rely on Russian energy, accelerating our transition to renewable energy is the best thing we can do to protect the British people and to drive economic growth.

“The strategy follows a series of engagements by the Prime Minister and ministers across government with key industry leaders, including from the oil and gas, wind, and nuclear sectors. The government continues to work with industry in the coming weeks to drive forward these commitments as fast as the industry can deliver,” UK Energy and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands added.

