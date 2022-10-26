New UK Energy Secretary Appointed
New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has appointed Grant Shapps as the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
Commenting on his appointment in a Twitter statement, Shapps said, “delighted to become Business Secretary in Rishi Sunak’s administration with Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to look after”.
Shapps replaces Jacob Rees-Mogg, who was appointed as the UK’s Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy after Liz Truss became the country’s Prime Minister on September 6. Rees-Mogg replaced Kwasi Kwarteng, who was Secretary of State at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy between January 8, 2021 and September 6, 2022.
Shapps was previously Secretary of State for the Home Department from October 19, 2022, to October 25, 2022, Secretary of State for Transport between July 24, 2019, and September 6, 2022, and Minister of State at the Department for International Development from May 11, 2015 until November 28, 2015.
Lis Truss recently revealed that she was resigning as Leader of the Conservative Party and UK Prime Minister. Sunak was appointed as the new Leader of the Conservative Party and the new UK Prime Minister on October 25.
“Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis,” Sunak said in his first statement as Prime Minister.
“The aftermath of Covid still lingers. Putin’s war in Ukraine has destabilized energy markets and supply chains the world over,” he added.
“I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss, she was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country, it is a noble aim, and I admired her restlessness to create change, but some mistakes were made. Not borne of ill will or bad intentions. Quite the opposite, in fact, but mistakes nonetheless, and I have been elected as leader of my party, and your Prime Minister, in part, to fix them,” Sunak continued.
“And that work begins immediately,” Sunak went on to say.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
- Texas Natural Gas Drops as Output Swamps Pipelines
- Sinopec Announces Major Breakthrough for China Shale Gas
- USA NatGas Bears Emerge
- DNV Clears Aker Offshore Carbon Capture Tech
- UK Gets New Prime Minister
- Somalia Tells U.S. Player It Is Open For Business
- Greenpeace To UK PM: Tax Fossil Fuel Profits, Lower Energy Bills
- Fitch Solutions Holds Broadly Neutral Brent Outlook
- Chuditch Could Hold More Gas Than Previously Thought, Baron Says
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well
- IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
- No New Drilling Might Limit Rise In Future Crude Oil Production
- Measures Recommended For UK North Sea O&G Production Increase
- BOEM Announces Next Steps for Oil and Gas Leasing
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico