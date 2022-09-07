New UK Energy Secretary Appointed

'This will be the department for growth'.

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been appointed as the UK’s new Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, after Liz Truss became the country’s new Prime Minister on September 6.

Commenting on his new appointment, Rees-Mogg said in a Twitter statement, “it is an honor to be appointed as the new Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy”.

“I look forward to serving the Prime Minister and the country during the challenging times ahead,” he added in the statement.

In a separate Twitter statement posted on his official page, Rees-Mogg said, “as Business Secretary my overriding mission is to deliver affordable and plentiful energy to the British people and to make the economy as efficient, innovative and dynamic as possible”.

“This will be the department for growth,” he added.

In a Twitter statement on its page, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (DBEIS) revealed that Rees-Mogg was welcomed at the DBEIS office yesterday evening, including by Permanent Secretary Sarah Munby.

New Secretary of State @Jacob_Rees_Mogg was welcomed at @beisgovuk this evening, including by Permanent Secretary Sarah Munby.



"We have the most terrific amount of work to do," he told staff.

According to the UK government website, the Secretary of State has overall responsibility for the DBEIS, which brings together responsibilities for business, industrial strategy, science, innovation and energy.

This includes leading the government’s relationship with business, ensuring that the country has secure energy supplies that are reliable, affordable and clean, and ensuring the UK remains at the leading edge of science, research and innovation, the site notes.

Kwasi Kwarteng, who was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer on September 6, was Secretary of State at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy between January 8, 2021 and September 6, 2022.

Prior to his latest role, Rees-Mogg was Minister of State (Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government efficiency) in the Cabinet Office between February 8, 2022 and September 6, 2022.

