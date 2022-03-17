New Tyra Accommodation Module Sailing Towards Location

TotalEnergies and its Danish Underground Consortium partners informed of the sail away of the new Tyra II utility and living quarters.

TotalEnergies and its Danish Underground Consortium partners – Noreco and Nordsøfonden – informed of the sail away of the new Tyra II utility and living quarters.

The utility and living quarters’ module was constructed at the Piomboni yard in Ravenna by TotalEnergies’ site team and EPC contractor Rosetti Marino who together spent 2.8 million work hours building it. The completed module left onboard of Heerema Marine Contractors’ Barge H-408 on a 5,800-kilometer journey.

Upon arrival at the Tyra field, the utility and living quarters will be installed by the world’s largest crane vessel Sleipnir, adding yet another key piece to Tyra II – Denmark’s new high-tech hub for natural gas production.

The module is 5,400 tons heavy and 105 feet tall consisting of seven levels with a helideck. The 37,500-square foot area will be a home away from home for the future crew as well as a location that houses utility equipment of key importance for Tyra II. The module houses a canteen, laundry facilities, a hospital, 80 single rooms, an outdoor terrace, and recreational areas.

The Tyra II utility and living quarters is one out of the five remaining modules – including the processing module and three Tyra West wellhead and riser modules – to be installed and powered up before the gas field is back on stream.

“The sail-away of the new Tyra II utility and living quarters is another significant milestone for the Tyra Redevelopment Project. It marks the successful conclusion to our close collaboration with Rosetti Marino. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic challenges, our teams have demonstrated impressive resilience and a strong performance by delivering the completed module with zero accidents”, says Lars Bo Christiansen, Tyra Redevelopment Deputy Project Director for TotalEnergies in Denmark.

As for the Tyra II’s utility hub, all fire water and emergency power on Tyra II are supplied from this module, the two emergency generators create 3.2 MW of electrical power if they run for a year, and the water system can turn up to over 50 gallons of seawater into freshwater per person every day which is used for drinking, cooking, washing, cleaning, and more.

“We are very proud to announce the completion- and sail away of the accommodation unit for Tyra II. Rosetti and TotalEnergies have fabricated what will be a modern and high-tech home away from home for the offshore crew and have also shown a strong performance by delivering a high degree of completion with minimum carry-over and with zero accidents,” said Marianne Eide, EVP of Upstream at Noreco.

“The completion and sail-away of the module is a key milestone as the Danish Underground Consortium gets closer to a near-doubling of production with Tyra onstream from the second quarter of 2023,” said Euan Shirlaw, Acting Managing Director and CFO of Noreco.

“With Tyra on stream, the need for imported natural gas to Denmark will be significantly reduced. Tyra is a first step in unlocking a valuable and strategically important future for the [Consortium],” Shirlaw added.

