New TechnipFMC-Equinor LOI Paves the Way to $1B Deal
TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has announced that it has signed a letter of intent with Equinor Energy do Brazil Ltda, a subsidiary of Equinor ASA, for an integrated Front End Engineering and Design study on its BM-C-33 project offshore Brazil.
The study will finalize the technical solution for the proposed gas and condensate greenfield development in the pre-salt Campos Basin before Equinor makes its final investment decision, TechnipFMC noted. The company added that the study includes an option to proceed with a direct award to TechnipFMC for the integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI) phase of the project.
Described as “major” by TechnipFMC, the iEPCI contract would cover the entire subsea system, including Subsea 2.0 tree systems, manifolds, jumpers, rigid risers and flowlines, umbilicals, pipeline end terminations, and subsea distribution and topside control equipment, TechnipFMC highlighted, adding that the company would also be responsible for life-of-field services.
For TechnipFMC, a “major” contract is worth over $1 billion. The company noted that the order inbound for the iEPCI phase of the project remains subject to FID and contract approval.
“We are excited about this iFEED award, which demonstrates our collaborative relationship with Equinor and their continued confidence in our technologies and integrated approach,” Jonathan Landes, the president of subsea at TechnipFMC, said in a company statement.
“This integrated project will be the first time Equinor uses our Subsea 2.0 configure-to-order production systems, of which we’re seeing increased customer adoption,” he added in the statement.
TechnipFMC has been awarded several notable deals this year. Back in May, the company revealed that it had bagged a “significant” engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract from Equinor for subsea tiebacks for the Halten East development on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company describes a “significant” contract as being worth between $75 million and $250 million.
In April, TechnipFMC announced another “significant” integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation contract from Wintershall Dea Norge AS for its Maria revitalization project and in January the company revealed that it had been awarded two other deals.
The first January contract - an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation deal for Equinor’s Smørbukk Nord development - was announced on January 13 and the second - a subsea engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract from Petrobras for its Búzios 6 field - was announced on January 24. While the value of the first deal was not disclosed by TechnipFMC, the company revealed that the second contract was worth between $500 million and $1 billion.
