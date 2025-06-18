New Task Force Launched to Strengthen European Energy Policy Coordination

Its main priorities include maximizing the use of energy infrastructure, speeding up interconnectivity and enhancing coordination of grid and energy system planning among member states.

The European Commission, together with the Polish Presidency of the Council, has launched the Energy Union Task Force during the Transport, Telecommunication and Energy Council. In a media release, the European Commission said the task force, comprising high-level Commission and member state representatives, aims to foster better cooperation and coordination on key energy policy issues.

The task force is an informal arrangement with no legal mandate, and will not take part in formal European Commission or Council processes. It will report regularly to the president of the European Commission, the European Council, the Energy Council, and the European Parliament.

As outlined in the Action Plan for Affordable Energy earlier this year, the Energy Union Task Force aims to provide political momentum to tackle the key challenges hindering the development of a genuine Energy Union. Its main priorities include maximizing the use of energy infrastructure, speeding up interconnectivity, enhancing coordination of grid and energy system planning among member states, offering support in monitoring national action to implement the Action Plan, and exploring areas of mutual interest related to EU energy legislation, the European Commission said.

“It is only by working even closer together that Europe will achieve a genuine Energy Union. This new task force will drive our work to deliver what our citizens and businesses are calling for: a secure, clean, and affordable energy system. This is the backbone of an economy that prospers, and of a society that brings about benefits for all”, Dan Jørgensen, Commissioner for Energy and Housing, said.

The European Investment Bank and the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators will provide financial backing to the task force, which will hold regular meetings to formulate strategic deliverables. The next meeting of the task force, planned for early September, will discuss the first concrete policy items, the Commission said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com