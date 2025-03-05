New Stratus Energy Exits Four Venezuela Fields

The Canadian company secured terms that allow it to regain its stakes after two years.

New Stratus Energy Inc. (NSE) said it has dissolved a joint venture (JV) for four oilfields onshore Venezuela, under terms that allow the Calgary, Canada-based company to regain its shareholding in the JV after two years.

Concurrently South America-focused NSE announced it has won production and exploration rights along with China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec) for an Ecuadorian block that includes a “significant” oilfield.

The Venezuelan JV “was structured through an indirect 40 percent equity participation in Vencupet SA, facilitated via GoldPillar International SPC Ltd. (‘GP’), a British Virgin Islands-based fund that holds 40 percent of Vencupet”, NSE said in an online statement. Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) holds 60 percent of Vencupet.

On January 2, 2024, NSE said it had joined a JV called Desarrolladora de Oriente Oil & Gas Ltd. (DOOG), a British Virgin Islands company that held 100 percent of GP’s share capital.

Through DOOG, NSE acquired a 50 percent indirect interest in GP, making NSE an indirect investor in six Vencupet fields: Adas, Leona, Lido, Limon, Oficina Central and Oficina Norte. NSE said then the fields, in the states of Anzoategui and Monagas, had stopped producing since 2015 due to a lack of investment.

“The Vencupet oil fields development project included a financing arrangement under which GP would provide funding for the rehabilitation of these oil wells”, NSE said announcing the dissolution.

“In return, PDVSA was to repay the financing and to compensate GP with oil produced through the assignment of crude oil shipments”, it said.

“Following the termination of its joint venture, NSE has relinquished its entire equity stake in DOOG at no cost.

“Additionally, all shareholder loans extended by NSE to DOOG in the amount of approximately US$4.1 million have been forgiven, and all counterparty agreements and consideration arrangements have been terminated, without any further obligation or liability to NSE, except for specific compensation to GP's principal shareholder, in the event that certain anticipated project costs cannot be recovered from PDVSA within fourteen months of the termination date.

“For two years from the termination, NSE will be allowed to negotiate the terms to reacquire its shareholding in DOOG and in the Vencupet project, in terms to be agreed between the Parties”.

Meanwhile in Ecuador NSE and Sinopec signed a shareholding agreement for a production sharing contract (PSC) for the Sacha Block, or Block 60. The two companies will take over from national oil company EP Petroecuador, which has been operating the block since 1990.

NSE will own 40 percent while its Chinese state-owned partner will have 60 percent. They expect to execute the renewable PSC with the Energy and Mines Ministry this month, with the consortium agreeing to pay an upfront “cash entry bonus” of $1.5 billion. The PSC execution needs approval by the Toronto exchange, where NSE is listed.

Spanning about 355 square kilometers (137.07 square miles) in central Equador, Sacha produced about 77,191 barrels per day (bpd) of medium oil last year, according to NSE. The consortium committed to growing Sacha’s output to over 105,000 bpd by 2029.

“The PSC will be awarded for an initial 20-year term and pursuant to which the Consortium shall receive a share of production (known as the ‘X Factor’) calculated on a sliding scale basis depending on the prevailing Oriente Blend price (which is correlated to the price of WTI)”, NSE said. “At a WTI price of US$65 per barrel, the government production share is anticipated to be 18 percent, resulting in a Consortium production share, or X Factor, of 82 percent”.

