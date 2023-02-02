New SPR Bill Passes House
A new bill that limits the drawdown of petroleum in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve has passed the U.S. House of Representatives.
Dubbed H.R.21 - Strategic Production Response Act, the bill passed the House with 221 ‘Yeas’ to 205 ‘Nays’, the official website for U.S. federal legislative information, Congress.gov, showed. On January 30, the bill was received in the Senate, read twice and referred to the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, the site outlined.
The H.R.21 bill, which still needs to pass the Senate and go to the President to become law, limits the drawdown of petroleum in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve until the Department of Energy develops a plan to increase the percentage of federal lands leased for oil and gas production.
H.R.21 was introduced in the House on January 9 and is sponsored by Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the Congress.gov site showed.
In a statement posted on the House Energy and Commerce Committee website, the organization’s Chair, Rodgers, applauded the House passing H.R.21.
“H.R. 21 provides a path towards making energy more affordable and reliable for Americans by preserving the SPR’s vital and central purpose - to provide the oil supplies Americans need during true emergencies,” Rodgers said in the statement.
“I am honored to join my Republican colleagues in passing this important bill to strengthen American energy security and leadership,” Rodgers added in the statement.
Rigzone has asked the DOE for comment on the H.R.21 bill and Rodgers’ statement. At the time of writing, the DOE has not yet responded to Rigzone’s request.
Earlier in January, a bill prohibiting the sale and export of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China, which was also sponsored by Rodgers, passed the House. This bill was received in the Senate on January 23, read for the first time in the Senate on January 24, and read for the second time in the senate on January 25, Congress.gov highlighted.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
