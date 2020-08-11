New South Harbour Expansion Contracts Awarded
Aberdeen Harbour Board (AHB) revealed Monday that it has issued further contract awards in support of the South Harbour expansion project.
The awards, which are said to be worth around $5.6 million (GBP 4.3 million), cover the transfer of the remaining caissons from their current storage location in the Cromarty Firth to their placement within the new harbour.
All work on the Aberdeen Harbour expansion project is being carried out in line with Scottish government Covid-19 guidelines, AHB noted. Several companies were awarded work supporting the various elements of the workscope, including North East companies Ocean Kinetics, Caledonian Towage and Miller Plant and Ashleigh Contract and Leiths.
“Work on site, and the procurement processes that support it, are progressing at pace now and we are pleased to be announcing these further contract awards … We expect that the first caisson transfer may take place shortly,” Michelle Handforth, the chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board said in an organization statement.
John Henderson, Managing Director of Ocean Kinetics, said, “Ocean Kinetics has been providing services to Aberdeen Harbour Board in their North Harbour for several years now, and we are delighted to extend this support to the South Harbour Construction Project”.
Philip Conacher, contracts director at Ashleigh Contracts, said: “We very much look forward to a collaborative effort with all those involved in this important next stage of the Aberdeen Harbour expansion project.”
On July 30, AHB revealed that half of the caissons for the Harbour project had been placed since the first arrived in March. AHB’s $458 million (GBP 350 million) South Harbour expansion is the largest marine infrastructure project underway in the UK, and the largest in Trust Port history, the AHB notes on its website. The organization says it will significantly increase opportunities for existing customers and open the door to new markets.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
