New Shell CEO Is a Smart Diplomat
Shell Plc’s next CEO is seen as natural choice who will follow the course laid out by his predecessor -- straight into a series of historic challenges.
Wael Sawan, the head of gas and renewables who will take Shell’s top job on Jan. 1, will have to make good on the company’s promise to cut greenhouse gas emissions without sacrificing profits from fossil fuels. He must also navigate the political fallout from a deepening energy crisis that has put the industry’s windfall profits in the cross-hairs of European governments.
It’s a difficult balancing act, but people who have worked alongside Sawan or followed his career predict he will rise to the challenge.
“He’s got a huge amount of social intelligence, a critical prerequisite in an energy system that is fast becoming more complex and politically charged,” said Christyan Malek, global head of energy strategy at JPMorgan Chase & Co. who has known Sawan for years. “He’s going to be able to traverse the various stakeholders.”
When the current Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden steps down at year-end, he will bequeath a sprawling oil and gas giant that is only just beginning a decades-long strategic shift from carbon-based fuels to cleaner sources of energy.
Sawan’s main job will be to “continue to convince investors that Shell can pull this off,” said Oswald Clint, an analyst at Sanford C Bernstein Ltd. “His priorities are to understand the legacy strength of Shell selling oil and gas and that they as engineers must engineer new lower-carbon products and maximize sales.”
Sawan is a 25-year Shell veteran whose current job is focused on expanding the company’s liquefied natural gas and renewable power businesses. Under his leadership it acquired solar developer Savion in the US and Sprng Energy in India. His prior job was running Shell’s upstream unit, which is more focused on development of oil resources.
“He brings a good balance of ‘old’ fossil fuels and ‘new’ renewables,” said Martin Lambert, a senior research fellow and head of hydrogen research at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, who previously worked for more than three decades at Shell “So I wouldn’t expect a dramatic shift in Shell’s strategy.”
People who have worked with Sawan described him as a smart strategic thinker with a cool head. His master’s degree in chemical engineering from McGill University in Montreal and an MBA from Harvard Business School, and deep technical knowledge of Shell’s operations make him an “authentic nerd,” according to one former colleague.
He is also fluent in English, Arabic and French, with strong interpersonal skills that will make him a good diplomat who will be able to communicate with Shell’s sprawling workforce, shareholders and governments, according to Malek.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Latest Oil Market Reports Show Broad Balance Agreement
- Potential Railway Strike Impact Underscores USA Energy Security Weakness
- EU To Redistribute $141.5B In Energy Profits, Cut Power Demand
- New Shell CEO Is a Smart Diplomat
- Manchin Says He May Need 20 GOP Votes for Energy Permitting Plan
- API, OOC Sign Wind Energy MOU
- EU Revenue Cap Could Hinder European Renewable Energy Ambitions
- Asian LNG Buyers Cannot Compete With European Demand
- TotalEnergies Forms Center For Excellence In Denmark
- Inflation Reduction Act May Become a Misnomer
- Morgan Stanley, UBS Analysts Cut Oil Outlooks
- Onshore Crude Oil Inventories Seem to be at Inflection Point
- Falling Yuan Threatening Global Commodities Prices
- North America Drops Rigs
- Top Headlines: Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Carbon Capture Not Good Enough To Achieve Decarbonization
- Shell Names New CEO
- Global Energy Employment Above Pre-Covid Numbers, O&G Still Lagging
- Greek Coast Guard Fires Warning Shots Near Turkish Island
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time