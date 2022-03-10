New Schlumberger Business To Eliminate Methane, Flare Emissions

Oilfield services giant Schlumberger has launched a dedicated business named Schlumberger End-to-end Emissions Solutions (SEES) for dealing with methane and routine flare emissions.

Schlumberger said that the business offers a comprehensive set of services and cutting-edge technologies designed to give operators a robust and scalable solution for measuring, monitoring, reporting, and, ultimately, eliminating methane and routine flare emissions from their operations.

According to the company, SEES was launched at a critical time in the industry as the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) members just announced their aim for zero methane gas emissions in oil and gas operations by 2030. Methane and flare emissions currently account for more than 60 percent of direct – Scope 1 and 2 – greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the industry.

“We have created SEES specifically to help our customers deal with one of the most pressing issues of climate change: the urgent need to cut methane emissions. Due to its potency as a GHG and its major share of the industry’s overall operational emissions, tackling methane emissions will make a significant impact,” Schlumberger Chief Technology Officer Demos Pafitis stated.

As energy companies seek to operate more sustainably, they will need to report and reduce their methane emissions and flaring activity more reliably. Currently, when looking for answers and partners to address this challenge, they are faced with a patchwork of disparate offerings and Schlumberger claims that SEES changes that.

“SEES delivers a holistic approach to enable operators to develop a successful methane emissions elimination strategy from the outset. The approach builds on three pillars that are all underpinned by the industry’s first methane emissions digital platform, accessible in the DELFI cognitive E&P environment, to provide a comprehensive and differentiated path for operators to achieve their decarbonization objectives,” the company said.

The first is the so-called ‘plan’ which sees Schlumberger screening a wide array of measurement and abatement solutions to identify the most cost-effective technology mix for any operator’s specific assets.

The second step is the ‘measure’ and within it, Schlumberger uniquely provides operators access to the full range of curated, best-in-class third party and in-house solutions, after rigorous evaluation of 97 methane measurement technologies.

The ‘act’ part – or the third pillar – includes Schlumberger finding the emissions and then taking remedial action to eliminate them. In addition, robust data and a digital foundation will enable customers to have a single place for integrating multi-source emissions data with advice, plans, and insights.

“The urgency of methane and flare challenges means emission detection, measurement, reporting, and abatement approaches need to mature rapidly. To benefit the industry, SEES aspires to become the trusted partner for operators looking to reduce their emissions footprint quickly, credibly, and in the right way. To benefit the planet, our objective is to work with our customers to eliminate 1 percent of all anthropogenic GHG emissions by 2030,” Kahina Abdeli-Galinier, Schlumberger emissions business director, said.

Schlumberger’s recent customer engagements include building a digital platform to support a multi-sensor, multi-operator monitoring program, and entering a consulting contract with an IOC to enable them to comply with the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 framework for methane.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com