New Report Shows USA Oil and Gas Wages by Industry

The industry that paid the highest U.S. oil and gas wage in 2024 was Crude Petroleum Extraction, with an annual average of $227,080.

That’s what the Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) showed in its latest State of Energy report, which was released recently.

The annual average wage for this industry increased by $4,389 from 2023 to 2024, the report highlighted. The annual average wage for the sector stood at $222,691 in 2023, $213,405 in 2022, $193,820 in 2021, $200,784 in 2020, and $194,454 in 2019, the report outlined.

Natural Gas Extraction was the industry that paid the second highest U.S. oil and gas wage last year, with an annual average of $176,800, according to the report, which pointed out that this annual average wage increased by $10,740 year on year.

TIPRO’s report showed that the annual average wage for Natural Gas Extraction came in at $166,060 in 2023, $156,185 in 2022, $143,186 in 2021, $145,927 in 2020, and $145,156 in 2019.

Petroleum Refineries was the industry that paid the third highest U.S. oil and gas wage in 2024, with an annual average of $172,191, the report outlined.

The annual average wage for this industry increased by $3,526 year on year, according to the report, which showed that the annual average wage for the sector was $168,665 in 2023, $162,179 in 2022, $148,038 in 2021, $147,051 in 2020, and $148,888 in 2019.

The oil and gas industry paid a national average wage of $81,808 in 2024, TIPRO stated in its report. This national average grew by $1,767 year on year, according to the report, which showed that the national average stood at $80,041 in 2023, $76,027 in 2022, $70,413 in 2021, $70,558 in 2020, and $71,247 in 2019.

Direct Employment by Industry

According to TIPRO’s latest State of Energy report, Crude Petroleum Extraction had a U.S. oil and gas direct employment figure of 84,408 in 2024.

This marked an increase of 886 roles year on year, the report showed. U.S. oil and gas direct employment for this sector stood at 83,522 in 2023, 82,068 in 2022, 82,548 in 2021, 93,705 in 2020, and 103,776 in 2019, the report pointed out.

Natural Gas Extraction had a U.S. oil and gas direct employment figure of 37,812 last year, representing an increase of 5,830 jobs year on year, the report outlined.

U.S. oil and gas direct employment for this industry stood at 31,983 in 2023, 30,648 in 2022, 30,055 in 2021, 32,340 in 2020, and 37,878 in 2019, the report highlighted.

Petroleum Refineries had a U.S. oil and gas direct employment figure of 63,602 last year, according to the report, which pointed out that this figure represented an increase of 1,505 jobs from 2023 to 2024.

U.S. oil and gas direct employment for this sector came in at 62,097 in 2023, 60,273 in 2022, 60,716 in 2021, 66,168 in 2020, and 69,014 in 2019, the report highlighted.

Total U.S. oil and gas industry direct employment was 2,055,516 in 2024, according to the report, which outlined that this represented an increase of 10,694 jobs year on year.

Total U.S. oil and gas industry direct employment stood at 2,044,821 in 2023, 1,987,482 in 2022, 1,914,055 in 2021, 1,948,341 in 2020, and 2,148,248 in 2019, according to the report.

In a statement sent to Rigzone by the TIPRO team this week, TIPRO highlighted that its latest report is the 10th State of Energy publication. The report offers “a detailed analysis of national and state trends in oil and natural gas employment, wages and other key economic factors for ​the energy industry in 2024,” TIPRO highlighted in the statement .

TIPRO describes itself as one of the country’s largest oil and gas trade associations and the strongest advocacy group representing both independents and royalty owners in Texas.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com