New Report Shows Shell Progress Towards Net-Zero

Energy major Shell has published its Energy Transition Progress Report 2021 detailing the company’s progress over the past year.

Shell stated that this report would be put to shareholders for an advisory vote at the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2022.

“In a time of great uncertainty, it is vital that our long-term energy transition strategy remains on track,” said Ben van Beurden, Shell’s Chief Executive Officer. “This report shows the strong progress we have made towards our target to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050.”

This progress includes critical investment decisions in the production of low-carbon fuels, solar and wind power, and hydrogen, and significant changes to Shell’s Upstream and refinery portfolios. The company also simplified its share structure and moved its headquarters to the UK from the Netherlands.

In 2021, Shell continued to work with customers across sectors, from aviation to marine and road freight, forming more than 50 collaborations with other leading companies.

The publication of the report showed ‘Shell’s progress against concrete climate goals’. Last year, the company set a new target to reduce absolute emissions from its operations and the energy it uses to run them by 50 percent by 2030, compared with 2016 on a net basis. By the end of 2021, Shell had reduced 18 percent.

Shell also achieved its short-term target to reduce the net carbon intensity of the energy products it sells by 2-3 percent by the end of 2021, compared with 2016 as well. The company is now working towards a 9-12 percent reduction in net carbon intensity by 2024, and a 20 percent reduction by 2030, both compared with 2016.

“We are helping our customers to identify and use low- and zero-carbon alternatives to the energy products they have used for many decades,” said Andrew Mackenzie, Shell Chair.

“We see great business opportunities for Shell in the fast-growing low- and zero-carbon markets where we are well-positioned to provide the different products and solutions our customers need,” he added.

Shell’s energy transition strategy was put to an advisory shareholder vote at the Annual General Meeting in 2021 where it secured around 89 percent of the vote. This year, Shell is asking shareholders to vote on its progress, as it will do every year until 2050. The vote on progress is purely advisory and not binding on shareholders.

Shell’s energy transition is not something that environmentalist groups are convinced of. Namely, Extinction Rebellion last week occupied Shell’s London headquarters to demand a meeting with CEO Ben Van Beurden.

They attempted to invite Shell employees to share insider information about the company’s ‘planet-damaging activities’ and to ‘switch to the right side of history before Shell turns toxic on your CV.’ Extinction Rebellion even offered to fund career coaching sessions for staff thinking of leaving Shell and moving to companies specializing in renewables.

The environmental group claimed that Shell caused nearly 2 percent of all human-caused emissions and that it was still one of the top 25 emitters globally. It also reminded that a court in the Hague ordered Shell to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 45 percent over 2019 levels by 2030 which is double its targets. Shell appealed the decision.

Last month, activist shareholders brought a lawsuit against 13 of Shell’s directors for failing to produce a strategy that would keep it aligned with the Paris Agreements target.

The company is also considering going back to the Cambo oil field project which it abandoned due to public pressure. Cambo development now looks more likely since Ithaca Energy, owned by Israeli Delek Group, reached an agreement to acquire Cambo oil project operator Siccar Point Energy for just short of $1.5 billion.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com