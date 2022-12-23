New Report Reveals USA Global Flaring to Supply Ratio
The U.S. contributed six percent, or 212 billion cubic feet, to global estimated flaring volumes over the 12 months ending in June 2022, despite accounting for 24 percent of global natural gas supply in 2021.
That’s according to a new Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) report, in which EIR investigated trends across global monthly flared volumes collected from third-party satellite data. The report presents insights at the country, play and operator level, the EIR highlighted.
The Bakken, Delaware and Eagle Ford exhibited the highest number of flaring events among North American oil and gas plays over the 12-month period, according to the report, which noted that the Tuscaloosa Marina Shale (TMS), Yeso formation and Gulf of Mexico posted the largest average flaring rates, “primarily due to outlier events”.
“The U.S. and Canada contributed six percent and one percent to global estimated flaring volumes, or 212 Bcf and 25 Bcf, over the 12 months ending in June 2022, respectively, yet the two countries accounted for 24 percent and four percent of 2021 global natural gas supply, highlighting the relative strength of North American emissions management programs,” Matthew Holloway, an associate at EIR, said in a statement sent to Rigzone.
“In contrast, Iraq and Iran released the most flared volumes at 15 percent and 14 percent of the global total, or 531 Bcf and 490 Bcf,” Holloway added in the statement.
According to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, the U.S. vented and flared a total of 286 Bcf in 2021. Texas provided 102 Bcf of this total, more than any other state, while North Dakota provided 76 Bcf, the second most of any state, and New Mexico provided 16 Bcf, the third most of any state, EIA data showed.
The U.S. vented and flared a total of 419 Bcf in 2020, 539 Bcf in 2019, 470 Bcf in 2018, 255 Bcf in 2017 and 230 Bcf in 2016, according to EIA figures.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Oil Prices Rally Across the Week
- OPEC+ Has No Choice but to Remain Pro-Active
- Biden Administration Sued To Prevent Alaskan Cook Inlet Sale
- New US Bill Could Halt Sale Of 140Mn Barrels Of SPR Crude
- Winter Storm Walloping USA Threatens to Disrupt LNG Exports
- QatarEnergy To Continue Development Of Offshore Field Duo
- Fire Detected Onboard Prelude FLNG Facility
- Aker Solutions Gets More Work In Norway With Dvalin Deal
- IOG Seeks Further Improvements As A2 Well Nears Production Start
- New Report Reveals USA Global Flaring to Supply Ratio
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Ten Energy Industry Predictions For 2023
- Top Headlines: Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12B
- Strikes Underway At BP And Repsol North Sea Platforms
- ExxonMobil Now Larger Than Tesla
- UK Offshore Wind Investment Is At Risk With Windfall Tax
- USA Loses More Rigs
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- USA Loses Rigs
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- Shell Starts Drilling High-Impact Gas Well Off UK