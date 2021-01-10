New Proposed Board Appointments for Premier Oil

Premier Oil has announced the proposed appointment of three additional directors to its board.

Alan Ferguson, Margareth Ovrum and Andy Hopwood will be appointed following the completion of the proposed merger between the company and Chrysaor Holdings Limited by way of reverse takeover. The new appointments will serve as independent, non-executive directors.

Ferguson has over 20 years of executive experience in the mining and automotive industries. He has previously worked at Inchcape, The BOC Group, Lonmin, AngloGold Ashanti and Marshall Motor Holdings. He will serve as chairman of the audit and risk committee from the completion of the merger.

Ovrum has nearly 40 years of experience in the energy industry and worked for Equinor and its predecessor companies from 1982 until January 2021. She was the first female, and youngest, platform manager of one of the company’s oldest fields in the North Sea and sat on the company’s corporate Executive Committee for 16 years. She will serve as chairman of the health, safety, environment and security committee from April 1, 2021.

Hopwood, who has over 40 years of experience in the global oil and gas industry, retired from BP at the end of 2020, having spent the last 10 years as executive vice president. Prior to joining BP’s executive team, he held several positions leading BP’s businesses.

Last month, Premier Oil revealed that a general meeting of its shareholders to approve the merger had been scheduled for January 12, 2021. The transaction, which will see Premier Oil be renamed Harbour Energy plc, is expected to complete by the end of the first quarter of this year.

Premier Oil is an international oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in London. Established in 2007, Chrysaor describes itself as the UK’s leading independent North Sea oil and gas group.

