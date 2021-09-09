New President of Exploration at TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies has announced the appointment of Nicolas Terraz as its president of exploration and production and a member of the executive committee.

As part of the deployment of TotalEnergies’ new organization, effective September 1, the company has announced the appointment of Nicolas Terraz as its president of exploration and production and a member of the executive committee.

Terraz replaces Arnaud Breuillac, who will become a senior advisor to the chairman and chief executive officer. Henri-Max Ndong-Nzue is replacing Terraz as TotalEnergies’ senior vice president of Africa for exploration and production.

Starting his career in the French Ministries of Industry (1994-1997) and Public Works and Transportation (1997-2001), Terraz joined TotalEnergies back in 2001. After holding positions in France and Qatar, he served as managing director of Total E&P Myanmar (2008-2011), managing director of Total E&P France (2011-2014), vice president of new ventures for exploration and production (2014-2015) and managing director of Total upstream companies in Nigeria (2015-2019). In 2019, Terraz was appointed Senior Vice President Africa and a member of the management committee of the exploration and production segment of TotalEnergies.

Breuillac was appointed president of exploration and production at TotalEnergies (then named Total), back on January 1, 2014. A member of the executive committee since October 1, 2014, Breuillac, who joined the company in 1982, has previously occupied various positions in exploration and production, in France, Abu Dhabi, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Angola, and in refining management in France.

In addition to TotalEnergies’ exploration and production appointment announcement, the company revealed that TotalEnergies’ executive committee had decided to bring together all of its technical teams in charge of operations and projects and its R&D teams within a single cross-company unit called OneTech. Namita Shah, a member of the executive committee, was appointed the president of the unit.

Shah began her career as an associate attorney at Shearman & Sterling, a New York law firm, where she spent eight years providing advice and supervising transactions including those involving financing of pipeline and power plant companies. Shah joined TotalEnergies in 2002 as a Legal Counsel in the E&P mergers and acquisitions team. On July 1, 2016, Shah was appointed President, People & Social Responsibility and member of the executive committee.

At an ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on May 28, shareholders approved, almost unanimously, a resolution to change the company’s name from Total to TotalEnergies. The company outlined that the move anchors its strategic transformation into a broad energy company in its identity.

Created in 1924 “to enable France to play a key role in the great oil and gas adventure”, TotalEnergies now produces and markets energies on a global scale and employs 105,000 people, its website highlights.

