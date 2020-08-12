New Onshore Survey Announced in Wyoming

TGS has announced a new multi-client U.S. onshore 3D seismic survey, dubbed Voyager 3D, which will take place within the Powder River Basin.

Voyager 3D, which is supported by industry funding, will encompass approximately 215 square miles. The project is “ideally situated in the high potential trend to the north of the basin, where the prospective stratigraphic section of stacked reservoirs exceeds 5,000 feet in thickness,” TGS said in a company statement which was sent to Rigzone on Wednesday.

The company outlined that unconventional targets of the project include the Niobrara and Mowry source rocks, as well as the upper and lower Cretaceous sandstones and the Pennsylvanian. Permitting activities will commence this year with the recording of data expected to be completed in December 2021. Final products are anticipated to be available in the second quarter of 2022.

“While we are being very selective with respect to new onshore investments in the market, the Voyager 3D project is a good example of a project that checks all boxes with respect to the geology, activity, economics and customer support,” Kristian Johansen, the chief executive officer of TGS, said in the company statement.

“This project, which is our second in the Powder River Basin, will allow our customers to de-risk their development activities, helping them to generate value in a challenging market,” Johansen added in the statement.

In February last year, TGS announced its first project in the Powder River Basin; Railgun 3D. This multi-client onshore 3D seismic survey encompassed approximately 260 square miles in the Converse and Campbell Counties in Wyoming.

Founded back in 1981, TGS provides global subsurface data products and services to the energy industry. The business - which is headquartered in both Asker, Norway, and Houston, Texas – describes itself as the world’s largest provider of subsurface data.

