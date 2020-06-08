New Oilfields Discovered in Belarus

Belorusneft has revealed that it has discovered two new oilfields in the Khoiniki district of the Gomel region.

According to preliminary estimates, oil reserves in the two new assets exceed two and a half million tons, the company revealed. Belorusneft outlined that oil from the new fields is of “good quality”, “light, sweet, low-viscosity, with a high yield of light fractions”.

“This discovery increases the prospects and resource potential of the central structural zone of the Pripyat trough,” Belorusneft said in a company statement posted on its website.

“This is the area where geologists have focused their attention in the search for hydrocarbons over the past two years,” the company added in the statement.

Over the next two years, geologists will continue to study the commercial potential of the central structural zone of the Pripyat trough, according to Belorusneft, which revealed that it has plans to drill seven exploration wells within its boundaries from 2020 to 2023.

Back in April, Belorusneft outlined that its specialists had discovered nine new deposits over the past two years. According to the company’s website, 85 oil and gas condensate fields have been discovered in Belarus to date. All fields are said to be located within the Pripyat Trough in the south-east of the country.

Belorusneft is a state owned, integrated petroleum company, which is based in Gomel. Established in 1966, the business is involved in activities such as exploration, production, processing, oilfield services and the selling of petroleum products, its website shows. Belorusneft is headed by the firm’s director general, Aleksander Lyakhov.

The company is currently producing oil and gas in 61 fields in Belarus, one in Ecuador and six in Russia, according to its site, which highlights that commercial hydrocarbon production in the country started in 1965.

