New Oil Rig Based Horror Video Game Announced

'Navigate the collapsing rig to save your crew from an otherworldly horror on the edge of all logic and reality'.

Brighton, UK, based games development studio The Chinese Room has announced a new horror video game – called Still Wakes the Deep – which is set on an oil rig off the coast of Scotland.

“December 1975 - disaster strikes the Beira D oil rig off the coast of Scotland,” a game-launch statement posted on the company’s website last weekend said.

“Navigate the collapsing rig to save your crew from an otherworldly horror on the edge of all logic and reality,” it added.

A trailer of the game posted on the company’s Twitter account opens with a zoom-in of a solitary rig, shrouded in fog. The trailer builds in intensity, showing, in first person perspective, a walk through dimly-lit corridors and control rooms before jumping to a fall from a helipad and culminating in a sprint from what appears to be some kind of monster.

The game is out on PC and consoles in early 2024, according to the launch statement posted on The Chinese Room’s site, although no specific release date has been announced.

A post on the game’s Twitter account on June 13 showed a screenshot of rig workers on Beira D having lunch.

“Story of a screenshot - It begins as a normal day on Beira D,” a statement accompanying the picture noted.

“Workers have their lunch and talk. It was important to correctly capture the menu of the time too, more on that in the future. We wanted to show authentic, calm moments on the rig. Before the storm,” the statement added.

Another post on the game’s Twitter account on June 12 stated, “in months to come, we will be sharing here a tapestry of references and inspirations we looked at while building our game, as well as insights into development,”

“It’s a very special project and your incredible reactions make us feel very understood - thank you,” it added.

Following that post, the game’s Twitter account retweeted photos of various items, including soviet and modern era control rooms and power stations, photos of Bolton, UK, in the 1970s, and moving images from the film Don’t Look Now, a 1973 horror movie directed by Nicolas Roeg.

The Chinese Room has been nominated for, and won, most of the prestigious gaming awards across the world for its work - including BAFTA, Apple Design, DICE, GDC Choice and Develop - the company’s website shows. The business notes on its site that, since 2012, it has built a reputation for innovative first-person gaming.

The Chinese Room’s titles include Dear Esther, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, So Let Us Melt and, most recently, Little Orpheus.

Still Wakes the Deep marks the latest foray of the media world into rig-based mystery, with the Amazon Original series The Rig released back in January.

The Rig is described by the Amazon Studios website as “a character-driven mystery thriller following the crew of the Kinloch Bravo oil rig as they fight for survival after a strange fog cuts off all communication with the shore and leaves them stranded in the fierce waves of the North Sea”.

The Amazon series has an IMDB rating of 5.8/10 from 11,000 reviews. The first two episodes of the six part first season had the highest IMDB scores, with 6.8/10 each.

Earlier this year, the Amazon Studios website revealed that The Rig had been renewed for a second season. Several cast members will return for series two, including Iain Glen, Martin Compston, and Emily Hampshire, according to a statement posted on the site, which revealed that “new faces” will also join the show.

