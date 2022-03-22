New Oil Related Billboard Erected in Times Square
The Job Creators Network (JCN) has revealed that a new billboard related to the U.S. oil and gas sector has been erected in the heart of Times Square.
The billboard features an image of Biden holding his forehead next to a chart tracking the price of a gallon of gas since October 2020. Arrows point to the date Biden took office and when the Russian invasion of Ukraine started and include the message, “Hey Joe! A picture is worth a thousand words. Drill more. Pay less.”
In a statement accompanying the billboard release, the JCN highlighted that Biden has been blaming rising prices on “Putin’s price hike”. The JCN notes, however, that gas prices have been rising steadily since Biden took office “because Biden is restricting domestic energy production”.
“President Biden is the reason gas prices are rising and he refuses to take responsibility for it,” Alfredo Ortiz, JCN President and CEO, said in the JNC statement accompanying the billboard release.
“Gas prices were rising long before Russia’s invasion, as our billboard points out. We support the ban on Russian oil but it’s only the first of two necessary steps. The second step is increasing domestic energy production,” Ortiz added in the statement.
“Small businesses and consumers are paying the price for Biden’s failures – literally. Remember that the next time you fill up your gas tank,” Ortiz went on to say.
The JCN billboard is the third such billboard to be placed in Times Square this month. Earlier in March, the JCN erected a billboard calling on U.S. President Joe Biden to reject oil from foreign countries and produce it domestically. On March 1, the JCN also placed a billboard in Times Square calling on U.S. President Joe Biden to say “nyet” to Russian oil.
As of March 22, the U.S. average regular gasoline price stood at $4.24, according to the AAA’s website. Yesterday’s average stood at $4.25, the week ago average stood at $4.31 and the month ago average stood at $3.53, AAA’s website shows. The year ago regular gas price average stood at $2.88, AAA’s site outlines. The highest recorded average regular gas price stands at $4.33, which was recorded on March 11, 2022, AAA’s site shows.
A Quinnipiac University national poll of adults released last week found that nearly two-thirds of Americans (64 percent) say the price of gasoline has been either a very serious problem (37 percent) or a somewhat serious problem (27 percent) for them and their family.
In a White House press briefing on March 16, Press Secretary Jen Psaki outlined that Americans deserve relief at the pump, and fast, as oil prices fall.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
