New Oil Discovery Made in US GOM
Equinor revealed Monday that it has encountered oil in the Monument exploration well in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
The well found approximately 200 feet of net oil pay with good reservoir characteristics in Paleogene sandstone, according to the company. Monument, which was drilled to a total depth of 33,348 feet, is Equinor’s first operated exploration well in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico since 2015.
“We are pleased to have proved an accumulation of movable hydrocarbons in the Monument exploration well,” Bjorn Inge Braathen, senior vice president of exploration in North America for Equinor, said in a company statement.
“However, determining the full potential of the discovery will require further appraisal drilling,” he added.
Equinor holds a 50 percent operated interest in the Monument exploration well. Progress Resources USA Ltd holds a 30 percent stake in the asset and Repsol E&P USA Inc. holds the remaining 20 percent interest.
According to its website, Equinor is a partner in nine producing fields in the Gulf of Mexico and two in development. It also owns and operates the Titan production facility. Equinor’s production from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico is approximately 130,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to the company, which projects that this will grow.
Equinor, which is headquartered in Norway, describes itself as a broad energy company which develops oil, gas, wind and solar energy in more than 30 countries worldwide. The business, which is said to be one of the world’s largest offshore operators, is said to employ 21,000 people.
Last month, the company announced its first 2020 discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The find, made through the Sigrun East prospect in the North Sea, was estimated to have recoverable resources between 7 and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- New Oil Discovery Made in US GOM
- Halliburton Lays Off Staff in Oklahoma
- Texas Wildcatters Warming to Output Limits
- Plains All American Board Member Passes Away
- Independence Contract Drilling Shrinks Staff, Salaries
- Well Completions Firm NCS Trims Workforce
- Cactus Carves Out $35MM in Cost Savings
- TechnipFMC Unit Wins Offshore Mexico Contract from BHP
- Texas Railroad Commissioner Asks for Tax Delay
- Shelf Rig Contract to End Early
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Shale Can Shock the World Again
- Trump to Meet With Oil Executives
- Nine Energy Service CFO Departs
- Already Cheap Crudes May Be Worth Less Than Zero Dollars
- Billions in Oil Royalty Payments at Stake as Trump Mulls Relief
- Diamondback Trims 2020 Production Expectations
- Cryopeak LNG Breaks Ground on New Facility
- Patterson-UTI Energy Cuts Capex 60 Percent YoY
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan