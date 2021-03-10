New Oil Discovery in Barents Sea

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) has announced that it and its partners Var Energi and Petoro have struck oil in exploration well 7220/7-4.

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) has announced that it and its partners Var Energi and Petoro have struck oil in exploration well 7220/7-4, which is located in production license 532 in the Barents Sea.

Recoverable resources at the site are so far estimated to be between five and eight million standard cubic meters of recoverable oil, corresponding to between 31 and 50 million barrels of recoverable oil, Equinor revealed.

The well was drilled about six miles southwest from the well 7220/8-1 on the Johan Castberg field, and 130 miles northwest of Hammerfest, to a vertical depth of 6,824 feet below sea level. It was said to have struck 357 feet of oil in the Sto and Nordmela formations and has now been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Well 7220/7-4 was not formation tested, but extensive data acquisition and sampling took place, Equinor noted. Further development of the discovery towards the planned infrastructure for the Johan Castberg field will be considered at a later stage, Equinor outlined.

“Succeeding in the Barents Sea requires perseverance and a long-term perspective,” Nick Ashton, Equinor’s senior vice president for exploration in Norway, said in a company statement.

“This discovery strengthens our belief in the opportunities that exist, not least around the Castberg, Wisting, Snohvit and Goliat areas,” Ashton added in the statement.

Equinor, which has been active in the Barents Sea since it was opened more than forty years ago, said exploration well 7220/7-4 is the first of four planned wells for Equinor in the Barents Sea this year, as operator or partner.

Equinor holds a 50 percent operated interest in license PL532, with Var Energi holding a 30 percent stake and Petoro AS holding a 20 percent interest. Var Energi is jointly owned by Eni (69.85 percent) and HitecVision (30.15 percent). Petoro is a state-owned limited company which manages the SDFI in the Norwegian oil and gas sector.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com