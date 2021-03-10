New Oil Discovery in Barents Sea
Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) has announced that it and its partners Var Energi and Petoro have struck oil in exploration well 7220/7-4, which is located in production license 532 in the Barents Sea.
Recoverable resources at the site are so far estimated to be between five and eight million standard cubic meters of recoverable oil, corresponding to between 31 and 50 million barrels of recoverable oil, Equinor revealed.
The well was drilled about six miles southwest from the well 7220/8-1 on the Johan Castberg field, and 130 miles northwest of Hammerfest, to a vertical depth of 6,824 feet below sea level. It was said to have struck 357 feet of oil in the Sto and Nordmela formations and has now been permanently plugged and abandoned.
Well 7220/7-4 was not formation tested, but extensive data acquisition and sampling took place, Equinor noted. Further development of the discovery towards the planned infrastructure for the Johan Castberg field will be considered at a later stage, Equinor outlined.
“Succeeding in the Barents Sea requires perseverance and a long-term perspective,” Nick Ashton, Equinor’s senior vice president for exploration in Norway, said in a company statement.
“This discovery strengthens our belief in the opportunities that exist, not least around the Castberg, Wisting, Snohvit and Goliat areas,” Ashton added in the statement.
Equinor, which has been active in the Barents Sea since it was opened more than forty years ago, said exploration well 7220/7-4 is the first of four planned wells for Equinor in the Barents Sea this year, as operator or partner.
Equinor holds a 50 percent operated interest in license PL532, with Var Energi holding a 30 percent stake and Petoro AS holding a 20 percent interest. Var Energi is jointly owned by Eni (69.85 percent) and HitecVision (30.15 percent). Petoro is a state-owned limited company which manages the SDFI in the Norwegian oil and gas sector.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- No Roaring USA Shale Industry to Respond to OPEC+
- Eni Sells Pakistan Assets
- NEO to Buy Zennor for up to $625MM
- Chevron CEO Reveals Permian Surprise
- Oilfield Services Job Losses Top 10,000 for February
- What Could the Biden Order Mean for the Permian and State Waters?
- Shell Strikes $926MM Deal
- BP Staff to Work from Home 2 Days Per Week
- Biden Admin Launches Oil and Gas Leasing Study
- Oil Extends Slide on Strong Dollar
- USA Sells 10+ Million Barrels of SPR Oil
- SLB, CVX, MSFT in Carbon Negative Bioenergy Project
- Brent Passes $70 after Key Saudi Oil Site Attacked
- Houthis Claim Strike on Aramco Oil Depot
- Oil Sands Give OPEC a Boost
- DOE Announces New Senior Leadership Appointees
- Texas Output Returning with Caution
- No Roaring USA Shale Industry to Respond to OPEC+
- Eni Sells Pakistan Assets
- Noble Rig to Drill Offshore Australia Wells
- Qatar Petroleum Greenlights $29B LNG Project
- How Many US GOM Jobs Could Go Under Biden?
- Could Biden Order Kill GOM Oil and Gas?
- Texas Governor Addresses Skyrocketing Energy Bills
- Conoco COO Retires
- Ng Spurns Keystone XL Nafta Challenge
- US Sees Largest Production Disruption Ever
- Biden Jobs Assurances Backfire with Oil and Mining Workers
- China Oil Reserves Close to Capacity
- Exxon Cutting Hundreds of Workers in Singapore