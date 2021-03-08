New Offshore Methane Emissions Study Announced

Neptune Energy has announced a collaboration with the Environmental Defense Fund to test a 'first of its kind' approach for measuring oil and gas methane emissions from offshore oil and gas facilities.

As part of the collaboration, the EDF will coordinate a team of international researchers - which includes Scientific Aviation, a provider of airborne emissions sensing, and Texo DSI, a UK-based drone platform provider - to evaluate methods for quantifying facility-level offshore methane emissions, identify key sources, and prioritize mitigation actions, Neptune outlined.

The project will see drone, aircraft, and methane sensing technologies deployed on the Neptune-operated Cygnus platform in the UK Southern North Sea. The study is due to commence in July this year with initial results expected in October. Outcomes will be published in a scientific peer-reviewed paper in 2022.

The Carlyle Group, a shareholder in Neptune Energy, is supporting and observing the project to help drive research learnings and improved standards, Neptune noted.

“Neptune Energy already has one of the lowest methane intensities in the sector, at 0.01 percent, compared with the industry average of 0.23 percent,” Pete Jones, Neptune Energy’s vice president of Europe operations, said in a company statement.

“But we want to go further and have set a target of net zero methane emissions by 2030. This study will help us identify where we need to take further action and how we can apply new measurement techniques across our global operated portfolio,” he added.

Mark Brownstein, EDF’s senior vice president for energy, said, “data transparency is paramount”.

“Oil and gas companies have made commitments to tackle emissions, but you can’t just assert strong environmental performance. You must show it. Having credible data is the first step and we recognize Neptune Energy for valuing emissions reporting that is based on rigorous science,” Brownstein added.

