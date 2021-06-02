New Offshore Helicopter Refueling Standards Launched
OPITO and the OGUK Aviation Services Task Group have launched new standards to ensure helicopter refueling on offshore assets is consistently completed safely and effectively, OPITO has announced.
The Helicopter Refueling Initial Training and Workplace Competence Assessment Standards, which have been developed in collaboration with a cross-sector working group, recognize an industry requirement to ensure consistent training and competence of helicopter refueling teams across the whole UK Continental Shelf, and further afield, OPITO noted.
The new industry standard provides an effective way to gain approved training provider status and ensure consistent competence of helideck crews on refueling installations, OPITO said. While training for personnel carrying out helicopter refueling operations has previously been available, a standardized approach to training and ongoing competence, implementable across the energy industry, had not been developed until now, OPITO highlighted.
The initial training is delivered via an eight-hour training program and is designed to work with a candidate’s work routine. It will be accessible to those with existing helicopter refueling training and experience, OPITO confirmed.
“The prominent need for consistent and high-quality training for helicopter refueling personnel was what made this industry collaboration between OPITO and OGUK so vital,” Ewen Hay, the director of product development at OPITO, said in an organization statement.
“OPITO is currently working with training partners who wish to gain approval for the delivery of these standards and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with OGUK to equip energy workers with the knowledge and skills required to create the safest working environment possible,” he added.
Graham Wildgoose, OGUK’s aviation advisor, said, “a consistent approach to training and competency in offshore helicopter refueling is an essential element in the delivery of safe helicopter operations across the UKCS”.
“The collaboration between OGUK and OPITO in compiling these standards will ensure training providers have the ability to deliver a consistently high level of training for the offshore industry, whilst maintaining workplace competency in an extremely challenging environment,” he added.
OPITO is the global skills organization for the energy industry, according to its website, which highlights that up to 375,000 people are trained to OPITO standards every year, across 50 countries through 230 accredited training centers. OGUK describes itself as the leading representative organization for the UK offshore oil and gas industry. Its membership comprises oil and gas producers and contractor companies.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
