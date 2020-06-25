New NPD Senior Management Team Selected

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has now selected its new senior management team.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has now selected its new senior management team.

Six posts, which were advertised at the end of April, were filled after an “intense period”, according to the NPD’s Director General Ingrid Solvberg. All new workers are expected to be in place during the course of this autumn, with the current management functioning until the end of the year.

The new NPD directors are:

Kristin Reitan Husebo – who will be the director of framework, performance management and improvement. Her previous positions have included market director in Stavanger Aftenblad, managing director for Prekubator Technology Transfer Office and managing director in Stavanger Helseforsikring.

Ola Anders Skauby – who will be the director of communications and public affairs. He has worked at Equinor for the last twelve years.

Erik Garshol – who will be the director of organization and IT. Garshol currently has day-to-day responsibility for HR strategy at Equinor.

May Karin Mannes – who will be the director of Norwegian Continental Shelf analysis and data management. In 2012, Mannes helped start up the analysis company Eclipse Energy Group. She has previously held a number of executive positions within gas and LNG sales in Statoil (now Equinor).

Kalmar Ildstad – who will be director of exploration, production and area development. Ildstad has worked for the NPD since 1989.

Torgeir Stordal – who will be director of geoscience, technology and co-existence. He is currently the director of exploration at the NPD in a rotating position, which a position he has held since 2017. He has previously worked as the head of Shell’s exploration activity in Norway.

“I am extremely glad to have such capable people on the team,” NPD Director General Ingrid Solvberg said in an organization statement.

“Their expertise and management experience will be a good contribution as the new organization is formed, further developed and operated in the years to come,” Solvberg added.

“There were a total of around 150 applicants for the positions, and we have had an intense period where we have interviewed many good candidates. We have recruited both within the organization and externally, and the result is an exciting and broad-based management group,” Solvberg continued.

The NPD is a governmental specialist directorate and administrative body. Established in 1972, it reports to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

