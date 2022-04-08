New North Sea Licensing Round Planned

The UK government has revealed that a licensing round for new North Sea oil and gas projects is planned to launch in Autumn.

According to a government statement, a new taskforce will provide bespoke support to new developments, “recognizing the importance of these fuels to the transition and to our energy security, and that producing gas in the UK has a lower carbon footprint than imported from abroad”.

The strategy follows engagement by the Prime Minister and ministers across government with key industry leaders from the oil and gas sector, the government outlined.

Industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) welcomed the government’s announcement of a licensing round for new oil and gas projects.

“The UK’s own oil and gas resources mean it is largely protected from a supply crisis now, but lack of investment in the North Sea means production is rapidly dwindling, so our nation risks becoming increasingly dependent on imports,” OEUK noted in an organization statement.

“OEUK has long argued that extra North Sea investment would halt the decline,” OEUK added in the statement.

Last month, OEUK highlighted that the UK offshore energy industry had welcomed a speech by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning that it would be “crazy” to shut down North Sea oil and gas production in the face of global shortages and price spikes.

OEUK outlined that Johnson told Scottish Conservatives, meeting in Aberdeen, that failure to invest in oil and gas production in the UK’s own waters would force the nation into ever-increasing reliance on imports, including from countries like Russia.

After offering for award 113 license areas over 260 blocks, or part-blocks, to 65 companies in the 32nd Offshore UK Licensing Round, the UK Oil and Gas Authority, now named the North Sea Transition Authority, noted that it was taking a temporary pause from annual license round activity.

“This will allow relinquishments to take place so more coherent areas may be reoffered in future, giving industry time to deliver on work commitments in the existing portfolio of licenses,” the OGA stated back in September 2020.

“Industry is encouraged to use the pause to acquire data and carry out studies in preparation for the next round. The OGA will engage with industry on the timing and nature of the next offshore licensing round,” the organization added.

Energy Independence, Security, Prosperity

The UK government’s latest oil and gas announcement was made as part of new “bold plans to boost long-term energy independence, security and prosperity”.

A new British Energy Security Strategy from the government set out how Great Britain will accelerate the deployment of wind, new nuclear, solar and hydrogen, whilst supporting the production of domestic oil and gas in the nearer term. The government noted that this could see 95 percent of electricity by 2030 being low carbon.

“We’re setting out bold plans to scale up and accelerate affordable, clean and secure energy made in Britain, for Britain – from new nuclear to offshore wind – in the decade ahead,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a government statement.

“This will reduce our dependence on power sources exposed to volatile international prices we cannot control, so we can enjoy greater energy self-sufficiency with cheaper bills,” he added in the statement.

Business and Energy Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, said, “we have seen record high gas prices around the world - we need to protect ourselves from price spikes in the future by accelerating our move towards cleaner, cheaper, home-grown energy”.

“The simple truth is that the more cheap, clean power we generate within our borders, the less exposed we will be to eye watering fossil fuel prices set by global markets we can’t control,” he added.

“Scaling up cheap renewables and new nuclear, while maximizing North Sea production, is the best and only way to ensure our energy independence over the coming years,” Kwarteng went on to say.

OEUK noted that the UK government’s Energy Security Strategy has been supported by the organization as a key step towards reducing reliance on imports, building a plan to reach net zero by 2050 and, potentially, controlling energy bills.

