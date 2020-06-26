New Mexico Shale Sector Upended

Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them...

Oil Shock Upends Shale's Newest Powerhouse

New Mexico stands as exhibit A of the boom to bust dynamic, according to Bloomberg, which highlighted that the state’s revenue forecast has plunged. Thousands of oil and gas jobs in the state have already been lost, Bloomberg highlighted.

Oil Prices May Not Reflect Demand Signals

Rigzone’s regular market prognosticators share their views on the sector, discussing oil prices, demand indicators and OPEC+, among other topics.

How The Oil Price Crash Changed Upstream

The latest oil price crash has changed the upstream sector, according to Wood Mackenzie. Take a look at the article to find out exactly how.

Total Piles into North Sea Oil

Bloomberg reported that Total is making an “unusual foray” into the North Sea crude market. The company snapped up 12 out of 14 cargoes that help to set the global Dated Brent benchmark published by S&P Global Platts, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

Who Will Buy Chevron NWS LNG Stake?

There are a few likely suitors for Chevron’s North West Shelf (NWS) LNG stake, according to Wood Mackenzie, but, of the existing participants, Woodside is the most likely buyer.

