New Joint Office of Energy and Transportation Created
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to create a Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) revealed.
The new joint office will support the deployment of $7.5 billion from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build out a national electric vehicle charging network, the DOE outlined, adding that it will help to accelerate the effective deployment of a convenient, reliable, affordable and equitable national network of charging stations.
The office will provide technical assistance to states and localities so that they can build electric vehicle charging stations and other infrastructure, according to the DOE. The organization also noted that the new office will support career training and certification programs.
“We are embarking on a transformative path to modernize the way we get to around in this country, making sure all Americans have the option to choose electric vehicles and spend less at the pump while making our air healthier,” Granholm said in a government statement.
“Our two agencies will work together to deliver on President Biden’s historic investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, starting today with a joint project to build hundreds of thousands of electric vehicle charging stations, to tackle the climate crisis and create manufacturing and construction jobs at the same time,” Granholm added.
Commenting on the creation of the new office, Secretary Buttigieg said, “transportation is responsible for the most greenhouse gas emissions of any sector in our economy - so it can and must be a big part of the solution to the climate crisis”.
“With this announcement by DOT and DOE, we are taking a big step forward on climate by helping make the benefits of EVs more accessible for all Americans,” he added.
Biden signed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law on November 15. The deal was described by the DOE as a once in a generation investment in the nation’s infrastructure that will create good-paying jobs, combat climate change and grow the economy sustainably and equitably for decades to come.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will help DOE play an even more effective role in the boldest climate agenda in our nation’s history by charting the course towards reaching 100 percent carbon pollution-free electricity by 2035 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” the DOE noted in an organization statement at the time, adding that it stands ready to implement the deal.
The mission of the DOE is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions, according to its website. The Department of Transportation’s mission is to ensure America has the safest, most efficient and modern transportation system in the world, according to its site.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- China Set to Start 2022 with Subdued Oil Appetite
- Noble Rig Arrives To Drill IOG Well. First Gas Off Target.
- Eni Inks Deal To Produce New Reserves In Algeria
- SRJ Buys Aberdeenshire Pipeline Services Co
- Granholm Stresses Biden Admin and Oil Must Work Together
- Omicron Poses Demand Puzzle for Oil Forecasters
- Aker BP Sanctions Hanz Discovery To Improve Ivar Aasen Production
- BP Starts Race For $1.3B Teeside CCS Construction Deal
- Shell Buys Savion
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- The 5 Main Sources of Oil Demand Disappointment
- Giant Argos Platform Arrives To GOM Offshore Home (VIDEO)
- Shell Makes Another Discovery In GOM Perdido Corridor
- Americans Get a Break at the Gas Pump
- Oil Experiencing Pandemic Deja Vu
- Top Headlines: USA Set to Become Largest LNG Exporter in The World and More
- Petrobras Hires Third Seadrill Drillship For Buzios Field
- Saudis Warn Energy Transition Will Cause Oil Price Spikes
- ADNOC Announces Significant Onshore Find
- Exxon-Led Trio Considers Creating Hydrogen Hub In Southampton
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Petrobras Hires Seadrill Rig Tandem For Buzios Field Work