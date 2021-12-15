New Joint Office of Energy and Transportation Created

The new joint office will support the deployment of $7.5 billion from the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build out a national electric vehicle charging network, the DOE outlined.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to create a Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) revealed.

The new joint office will support the deployment of $7.5 billion from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build out a national electric vehicle charging network, the DOE outlined, adding that it will help to accelerate the effective deployment of a convenient, reliable, affordable and equitable national network of charging stations.

The office will provide technical assistance to states and localities so that they can build electric vehicle charging stations and other infrastructure, according to the DOE. The organization also noted that the new office will support career training and certification programs.

“We are embarking on a transformative path to modernize the way we get to around in this country, making sure all Americans have the option to choose electric vehicles and spend less at the pump while making our air healthier,” Granholm said in a government statement.

“Our two agencies will work together to deliver on President Biden’s historic investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, starting today with a joint project to build hundreds of thousands of electric vehicle charging stations, to tackle the climate crisis and create manufacturing and construction jobs at the same time,” Granholm added.

Commenting on the creation of the new office, Secretary Buttigieg said, “transportation is responsible for the most greenhouse gas emissions of any sector in our economy - so it can and must be a big part of the solution to the climate crisis”.

“With this announcement by DOT and DOE, we are taking a big step forward on climate by helping make the benefits of EVs more accessible for all Americans,” he added.

Biden signed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law on November 15. The deal was described by the DOE as a once in a generation investment in the nation’s infrastructure that will create good-paying jobs, combat climate change and grow the economy sustainably and equitably for decades to come.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will help DOE play an even more effective role in the boldest climate agenda in our nation’s history by charting the course towards reaching 100 percent carbon pollution-free electricity by 2035 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” the DOE noted in an organization statement at the time, adding that it stands ready to implement the deal.

The mission of the DOE is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions, according to its website. The Department of Transportation’s mission is to ensure America has the safest, most efficient and modern transportation system in the world, according to its site.

