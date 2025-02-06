New Interior Secretary Advances Trump Agenda, Signs 6 Orders

A statement posted on the DOI's site this week announced that U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum 'advanced President Trump's agenda by signing six Secretary's Orders'.

A statement posted on the U.S. Department of the Interior’s (DOI) website this week announced that U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum “advanced President Trump’s agenda by signing six Secretary’s Orders”.

The statement outlined that, as part of these orders, the DOI “will immediately identify all emergency and legal authorities available to facilitate the identification, permitting, leasing, development, production, transportation, refining, distribution, exporting and generation of domestic energy resources and critical minerals”.

The DOI will also “identify all emergency and other legal authorities available to expedite the completion of all authorized and appropriate infrastructure, energy, environmental, and natural resources projects” the statement noted, adding that the secretary “will report the use of such authorities and submit recommendations for exercising certain authorities as necessary to the President”.

In addition, the statement revealed that Burgum is directing “a review of all appropriations from the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to ensure consistency with President Trump’s energy dominance policies”.

The DOI’s statement also announced that the DOI “will resume taking all actions available to expedite the leasing of the Outer Continental Shelf for oil and gas exploration and production” and highlighted that one order “mandates the Interior Department to take immediate steps that will reduce living costs for American families”.

Another order “directs the Department to take all necessary steps to unleash the State of Alaska’s abundant and largely untapped supply of natural resources”, the statement pointed out.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for the Department of the Interior,” Burgum said in the statement.

“We are committed to working collaboratively to unlock America’s full potential in energy dominance and economic development to make life more affordable for every American family while showing the world the power of America’s natural resources and innovation,” he added.

“Together, we will ensure that our policies reflect the needs of our communities, respect tribal sovereignty, and drive innovation that will keep the U.S. at the forefront of energy and environmental leadership,” he continued.

In a statement sent to Rigzone this week, National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) President Erik Milito said, “NOIA strongly supports Secretary Doug Burgum’s decisive actions to strengthen American energy security, reinforce national security, and unleash the full potential of the U.S. offshore energy industry”.

“By addressing burdensome regulatory barriers … these actions will align U.S. energy policy with the nation’s current and future needs. They will enhance energy security, bolster national defense, grow our economy, and keep energy affordable for every household and business, reducing reliance on foreign adversaries,” he added.

“By restoring regulatory certainty, attracting investment, and creating high-quality jobs while maintaining high levels of environmental stewardship, these reforms will strengthen America’s position as the global energy leader,” Milito went on to state.

“NOIA looks forward to working with Secretary Burgum and DOI leadership to implement these critical policies and secure a stronger offshore energy future,” he continued.

In a statement posted on the Sierra Club’s website this week focusing on the Secretary’s Orders, Athan Manuel, director of Sierra Club’s Lands Protection Program, said, “Donald Trump made it clear on day one what his priorities for public lands and waters would be, and these orders are the next step in his reckless ‘drill, baby, drill’ agenda”.

“The lands and waters of this country belong to the American people for the benefit and enjoyment of all Americans … we won’t stop until these lands and waters are protected for the next generation,” he added.

Rigzone has contacted the DOI for comment on the NOIA and Sierra Club statements. At the time of writing, the DOI has not yet responded to Rigzone’s request.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com