New Gas Discovery Offshore Malaysia

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) announced Tuesday a gas discovery from its second exploration well, Nangka-1, in Block SK417 offshore Sarawak, Malaysia.

The discovery is the latest of PTTEP’s “continued exploration success” in Malaysia, PTTEP noted in a company statement. Through its wholly owned subsidiary PTTEP HK Offshore Limited (Malaysia Branch), PTTEP commenced the drilling of Nangka-1 in June following a discovery from the first exploration well, Dokong-1, earlier this year.

“The discovery at Nangka-1 is another discovery that PTTEP has made in Malaysia this year following the success at Sarawak SK417’s Dokong, SK410B’s Lang Lebah, SK405B’s Sirung, and SK438’s Kulintang fields,” Montri Rawanchaikul, PTTEP’s chief executive officer, said in a company statement.

“The consecutive exploration successes were made possible through decades of dedication, expertise, and our strong partnership with Petronas. PTTEP will continue expanding exploration possibilities in Malaysia to bring about more successes to serve energy demand,” the PTTEP CEO added in the statement.

Commenting on the find, Petronas’ senior vice president of Malaysia petroleum management, Mohamed Firouz Asnan, said, “The finding of contaminant-free gas in Nangka-1 reaffirms sweet gas opportunities within the area, and subsequently upgrades Baram clastics play”.

“This second gas find further reinvigorates the Baram Province, which is part of the established Baram Delta region, signaling potential for more discoveries in the neighboring acreages. The availability of existing facilities within the region will allow the Petroleum Arrangement Contractors to monetize their discoveries quicker and cheaper through tie-back solutions,” Asnan added.

PTTEP HKO is the operator of Block SK147 with an 80 percent participating interest. Petronas Carigali Sdn. Bhd. holds the remaining 20 percent stake. The Dokong-1 discovery on the block was announced by PTTEP back in February, after exploration well drilling operations commenced in November 2020.

