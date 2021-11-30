New Gas Discovery Offshore Malaysia
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) announced Tuesday a gas discovery from its second exploration well, Nangka-1, in Block SK417 offshore Sarawak, Malaysia.
The discovery is the latest of PTTEP’s “continued exploration success” in Malaysia, PTTEP noted in a company statement. Through its wholly owned subsidiary PTTEP HK Offshore Limited (Malaysia Branch), PTTEP commenced the drilling of Nangka-1 in June following a discovery from the first exploration well, Dokong-1, earlier this year.
“The discovery at Nangka-1 is another discovery that PTTEP has made in Malaysia this year following the success at Sarawak SK417’s Dokong, SK410B’s Lang Lebah, SK405B’s Sirung, and SK438’s Kulintang fields,” Montri Rawanchaikul, PTTEP’s chief executive officer, said in a company statement.
“The consecutive exploration successes were made possible through decades of dedication, expertise, and our strong partnership with Petronas. PTTEP will continue expanding exploration possibilities in Malaysia to bring about more successes to serve energy demand,” the PTTEP CEO added in the statement.
Commenting on the find, Petronas’ senior vice president of Malaysia petroleum management, Mohamed Firouz Asnan, said, “The finding of contaminant-free gas in Nangka-1 reaffirms sweet gas opportunities within the area, and subsequently upgrades Baram clastics play”.
“This second gas find further reinvigorates the Baram Province, which is part of the established Baram Delta region, signaling potential for more discoveries in the neighboring acreages. The availability of existing facilities within the region will allow the Petroleum Arrangement Contractors to monetize their discoveries quicker and cheaper through tie-back solutions,” Asnan added.
PTTEP HKO is the operator of Block SK147 with an 80 percent participating interest. Petronas Carigali Sdn. Bhd. holds the remaining 20 percent stake. The Dokong-1 discovery on the block was announced by PTTEP back in February, after exploration well drilling operations commenced in November 2020.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Trader Super-Cycle Belief Has Been Dented
- Seadrill Gets More US Gulf Of Mexico Work
- SBM Offshore And Petrobras Sign Deal For Mero FPSO
- BP Loads Out 1,000th Crude Oil Tanker From Black Sea Terminal
- What Can We Expect From OPEC+?
- Equinor Exits Ireland Following $434M Corrib Sale
- USA Proceeds with SPR Release Despite Price Drop
- New Gas Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- Flooded BC Extends Fuel Rationing Ahead of Storm
- Saipem Signs New Deal Worth Around $750MM
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Oil Crashes on New Variant Implications
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- BP Starts Flowing Oil From Angolan Offshore Field
- OGA Says Continuing North Sea Exploration is Vital
- Oil Crashes as New Covid Variant Roils Markets
- Petrobras Hires Seadrill Rig Tandem For Buzios Field Work
- Chevron Venezuela Operations in Limbo
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation