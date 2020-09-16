New Gas Discovery Made Offshore Egypt
Eni S.p.A. (BIT: ENI) has announced a new gas discovery in the Great Nooros Area, which is located offshore Egypt in the Abu Madi West Development Lease.
Achieved through the Nidoco NW-1 exploration well, the new discovery is situated in 52 feet of water depth. The find is three miles from the coast and 2.4 miles north from the Nooros field, which itself was discovered in July 2015.
Nidoco NW-1 is said to have discovered gas-bearing sands with a total thickness of 328 feet, of which 164 feet are within the Pliocene sands of the Kafr-El-Sheik formations and 164 feet are within the Messinian age sandstone of the Abu Madi formations. Preliminary evaluation of the well results indicates that the Great Nooros Area gas in place can be estimated in excess of four trillion cubic feet, according to Eni.
Eni noted that, in coordination with the Egyptian petroleum sector, it will begin screening the development options of the new discovery.
Back in July, Eni announced the discovery of new oil resources in the Western Desert of Egypt with a new exploration well in the South West Meleiha Concession. During the same month, the company revealed that it had made a new gas discovery in the Mediterranean Sea offshore Egypt.
Through its subsidiary IEOC, Eni holds a 75 percent stake in the license of Abu Madi West Development Lease, while BP plc (NYSE: BP) holds the remaining 25 percent stake. The operator is Petrobel, an equal joint venture between IEOC and the state company Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation. Eni has been present in Egypt since 1954. The current equity production of IEOC is about 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
According to its website, Eni operates in 66 countries and produced 1.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019. The business employed over 31,000 people last year and more than 11,000 of those were within the company’s exploration and production segment. Eni operates within 14 African countries and employed 3,371 people in the region in 2019, its website shows.
Eni currently has seven ongoing projects in Africa, according to its website, which notes that Africa provides more than half of all Eni’s crude oil and natural gas, making it the leading international producer on the continent.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- New Gas Discovery Made Offshore Egypt
- UAE Signals It Will Atone for Pumping Too Much
- Ex-GE Oil & Gas President Joins Venture Global LNG
- IEA Revises Oil Demand Forecasts
- Oil Up On Weaker Dollar And Declining Stockpiles
- BP Offers Glimpse into Its Trading Business
- Light Crude Surges Nearly 5%
- Iraq OPEC+ Compliance Appears More Distant
- Abu Dhabi Wealth Fund Adds $615MM Cheniere Stake
- Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
- BP Moves into Offshore Wind
- UK Urged to Seek Libya Oil Opportunities
- Husky Reviewing West White Rose Project
- Shell Buys Kosmos Exploration Assets
- US GOM Production Shuts Again
- Well-Safe Creates 100 New Jobs with Rig Buy
- Petrofac Bags Multimillion Dollar Ithaca Deal
- Oil Drops After US Stockpile Report
- China Oil Appetite Probably Bigger Than It Looks
- What is the Biggest Oil Price Risk from a Biden Win?
- Oxy Makes $1.33B Deal
- Face of Louisiana Oil Industry Leaves Association
- Barron Announces Major New Permian Discovery
- Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
- Exxon Booted from Dow Industrials
- US and Norway Sign Energy Deal
- Could US Oil Benefit from Biden Presidency?
- BP Reportedly Planning to Sell London HQ
- 150+ North American Producers in Chapter 11 Risk