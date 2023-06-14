New Funding to Support BSEE Decom Contracts in Gulf of Mexico

The BSEE plans to award contracts to address nine orphan wells and associated pipelines and platforms in the Matagorda Island lease area.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has announced a $3 million investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law “to help reduce the risk of pollution from orphaned infrastructure on the federal Outer Continental Shelf”.

This funding will specifically support BSEE decommissioning service contracts in the Matagorda Island lease area in the Gulf of Mexico, the BSEE noted in a statement posted on its site, adding that the funds are part of a nearly $64 million commitment from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to address orphaned oil and gas wells on public lands.

The BSEE revealed in the statement that it plans to award contracts to address nine orphan wells and associated pipelines and platforms in the Matagorda Island lease area, approximately 12 miles off the Texas coast. According to the organization, the initial contract will address the most immediate and urgent needs to reduce the risk of safety incidents and pollution in preparation for well-plugging operations.

“The funding announced … under the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is critical for helping BSEE leverage available funds to tackle the backlog of decommissioning orphaned infrastructure offshore in the Gulf of Mexico,” BSEE Director Kevin Sligh said in an organization statement.

“If not properly decommissioned, offshore oil and gas infrastructure can become safety hazards, cause environmental harm, or interfere with navigation, fishing, or other uses of the Outer Continental Shelf,” he added.

The BSEE highlighted in the statement that an important part of its responsibilities is to ensure that infrastructure used in exploration, development, and production activities undertaken according to the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act is properly decommissioned to provide the long-term protection of the resource and the surrounding environment.

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) recently announced a $63.8 million investment “through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to put people to work plugging and remediating orphaned oil and gas well sites located in national parks, national forests, national wildlife refuges, and on other public lands and waters”.

This year’s funding to five federal bureaus at the Departments of the Interior and Agriculture is part of an overall “historic” $16 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the DOI said in a government statement posted on its site. The $16 billion investment comprises $11.3 billion to provide grants to states and Tribes for abandoned coal mine land reclamation and $4.7 billion for orphaned well site plugging, remediation, and restoration activities, the DOI site highlights.

“Through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we are investing in the nation’s future by addressing legacy pollution on public lands,” Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said in a government statement.

“This funding will put Americans to work in good-paying jobs, while also fueling collaboration across a broad coalition of stakeholders and engaging communities to work toward sustainable stewardship of the nation’s treasured lands and waters,” Haaland added.

The $63.8 million allocation is part of a total of $250 million provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to clean up orphaned well sites on federal public lands, the DOI pointed out in the statement, noting that this year’s funding nearly doubles the investment in reclamation efforts during the program’s first year. According to a list posted on the DOI site showing the FY23 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funded federal orphaned well projects by state, Kentucky leads the way with 131, followed by Pennsylvania with 48, and Oklahoma with 45.

In addition to projects led by federal bureaus, $560 million in initial grants was awarded to states last year to address orphaned oil and gas wells on state and private lands, the DOI highlighted in the statement.

Back in August 2022, the DOI announced that it had awarded an initial $560 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 24 states to begin work to plug, cap, and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells. In a DOI statement at the time, the organization noted that eligible states had indicated that there are over 10,000 high-priority well sites across the country ready for immediate remediation efforts, “with many more lined up for future action”.

In a statement posted on its site in April, the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) said Texas was the first state in the nation to begin plugging orphaned oil and gas wells using an initial grant from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Among all oil and gas producing states, we’re a leader in addressing orphan wells, and the legislature has passed several measures to create incentives to reduce orphan wells in Texas,” RRC Executive Director Wei Wang said in an organization statement posted on the RRC website in April.

“We’ve built great momentum using federal funds to plug wells, and we urged Secretary Haaland to help us keep the momentum,” Chang added in the statement.

