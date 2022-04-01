New Fortress To Build LNG Export Project Off Louisiana By Q1 2023

New Fortress Energy has filed applications to build an offshore LNG export project in the GoM that could enter service in Q1 2023.

U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy has filed applications with federal regulators to build an offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in the Gulf of Mexico that could enter service much earlier than similar facilities.

New Fortress Energy submitted applications with the U.S. Maritime Administration, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Department of Energy to request all necessary permits and regulatory approvals to site, construct, and operate a new offshore LNG liquefaction terminal off the coast of Louisiana.

According to the company, the facility will have a capacity of exporting approximately 145 billion cubic feet of natural gas per year, equivalent to approximately 2.8 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG.

“This announcement demonstrates the flexibility, efficiency, and significance of our innovative Fast LNG solution to bring more affordable, reliable, and cleaner fuels to customers around the world,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of NFE.

“This is a big step in the growth of our Fast LNG portfolio, which will include both tolling liquefaction for high creditworthy partners like ENI as well as market volumes from our merchant assets like these. With rapid deployment, this project can play a significant role in supporting our nation’s commitment to our European allies and their energy security as well as support our efforts to reduce emissions and energy poverty around the world,” he added.

The project will be located in federal waters approximately 16 miles off the southeast coast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, and will access abundant U.S. gas supply by leveraging existing infrastructure.

Procurement of all long-lead materials is a complete and modular assembly of equipment is underway. Subject to the receipt of all required permits and approvals, NFE targets beginning operations in the first quarter of 2023 – which is much faster than the usual two to four years it takes to build a land-based LNG plant.

NFE’s Fast LNG liquefaction design pairs the latest advancements in modular, midsize liquefaction technology with jack-up rigs or similar offshore infrastructure to enable a much lower cost and faster deployment schedule than today’s floating liquefaction vessels and onshore liquefaction terminals.

With the recent announcement by the United States and European Commission to ensure additional LNG volumes for the EU, LNG production off the coast of Louisiana can support the EU’s goal to end its dependence on Russian fossil fuels as well as NFE’s growing business around the world of reducing emissions and pollution by providing a cleaner, affordable, and reliable alternative to oil-based fuels.

To remind, President Biden said last week that the United States would deliver at least 15 billion cubic meters in additional LNG to Europe this year – more than previously planned – with more to come in future years. It is worth noting that 15 bcm converts to about 1.5 billion cubic feet per day or 11.5 million tons per annum. It takes 1 billion cubic feet to heat five million U.S. homes for a day.

To remind, New Fortress and Eni agreed to deploy the Fast LNG technology off the coast of the Republic of the Congo to produce up to 1.4 mtpa of LNG for 20 years, with production expected to start in the second quarter of 2023.

New Fortress Energy has already bought two rigs from Maersk Drilling – the Maersk Gallant and Maersk Guardian – for refitting for its Fast LNG concept. This approach to offshore gas field development is like the FLNG projects of the previous decade but uses a jack-up platform to carry the liquefaction equipment instead of a floating hull. Fast LNG platforms are smaller than the FLNG facilities of the past but more agile.

A permanently moored FSU will serve as an LNG storage facility alongside the jack-up. The objective is to create an offshore liquefaction capability that can be deployed anywhere with abundant and stranded natural gas.

Apart from the two rigs being acquired, New Fortress has also acquired Golar LNG Partners and its fleet of 13 LNG carriers for its logistics backbone.

