New Fortress Energy Seals Deal to Continue Supplying Gas to Puerto Rico

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) has received approval from local authorities to continue delivering natural gas for Puerto Rico's power system for seven more years.

The consent from the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico provides for the supply of about 75 trillion British thermal units (TBtu), New York City-based NFE said in an online statement.

"Under the terms of the agreement, NFE will supply reliable, lower-emission natural gas to help enhance grid stability and support cleaner power generation across Puerto Rico’s energy system", NFE said.

According to NFE's September 16 announcement about the agreed contract terms, the agreement involved "minimum annual take-or-pay volumes of 40 TBtu, increasing to up to 50 TBtu if certain conditions are met".

"This landmark agreement provides two critical benefits to the island. First, it establishes security of supply in San Juan for the next seven years for power plants currently running on LNG", NFE chief executive Wes Edens said then.

"Second, it provides for incremental LNG volumes to be delivered, allowing for the conversion of additional gas-ready plants currently burning diesel, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in energy savings for Puerto Ricans".

NFE said at the time, "Pricing of the volumes supplied through the GSA [Gas Supply Agreement] is set at a blend of 115 percent of Henry Hub plus $7.95/million Btu, excluding natural gas supplied to the units at San Juan 5 & 6 (which has historically consumed ~20 TBtu per year). Instead, these volumes are priced at 115 percent of Henry Hub plus $6.50/MMBtu".

According to the September statement, NFE expects to source the LNG under the new GSA from its Fast LNG facility in Altamira, Mexico. With a capacity of 1.4 million metric tons per annum, the project started operations in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to NFE.

On March 17 NFE said it had amended the extension of its current contract with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), totaling 80 billion Btu, to a term of 100 days from the previous one year it announced days earlier. The shortened extension gives time for a request for proposal for a new gas contract with the lowest cost, according to NFE.

Announcing the one-year extension March 3, NFE said, "Additionally, the 10-year Operation and Maintenance Agreement between Genera, NFE's subsidiary, and PREPA will be modified to eliminate future incentive payments in exchange for a $110 million payment".

Last year NFE sold two emergency power plants it had installed in Puerto Rico in 2023 to PREPA for $373 million and thereafter entered into the 80-billion-Btu contract, as announced by the company March 18, 2024.

According to an October 9 statement from the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA), Puerto Rico has increased its available generation capacity to 3,600 MW thanks to plant restorations.

"In May, the Costa Sur Power Plant was repaired, adding 410 MW to the system. Between June and August, the Aguirre 2 Power Plant was restored, contributing 350 MW. In August, three combined-cycle units at Aguirre were reactivated, adding 150 MW. That same month, Unit 6 of the San Juan Power Plant returned to service, adding 150 MW. And today, after more than two years, Unit 4 of the Palo Seco Power Plant is once again operational, contributing an initial 150 MW during its testing phase", the PRFAA said.

On November 12 the United States Department of Energy (DOE) extended emergency orders that allowed Puerto Rico to maintain enough power capacity and secure transmission lines. The orders have been extended to February 10, 2026.

"The Department of Energy's 202(c) emergency orders have provided concrete benefits for Puerto Rico, allowing us to restore 1,200 MW of baseload generation capacity over the past few months and access needed flexibilities to perform vegetation control activities along transmission lines to reduce the likelihood of outages", Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon was quoted as saying in a DOE statement.

