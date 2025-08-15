New Era Helium Rebrands as It Takes On Data Center Growth

New Era Helium, which controls over 137,000 acres that hold helium and gas reserves in New Mexico, has rebranded to New Era Energy & Digital to reflect its shift into a vertically integrated energy supplier.

New Era Helium Inc., which controls over 137,000 acres that hold helium and natural gas reserves in Southeastern New Mexico, has rebranded to New Era Energy & Digital Inc. to reflect its recent shift into a vertically integrated energy supplier.

The new company aims to develop “next-generation digital infrastructure and integrated power assets, including powered land and powered shells”, it said in an online statement. “The company delivers turnkey solutions that will enable hyperscale, enterprise and edge operators to accelerate data center deployment, optimize total cost of ownership and future-proof their infrastructure investments”.

The Midland, Texas-based company “projects generational AI infrastructure demand will grow exponentially over the next decade, driven by rising capacity and significant increases in sector investment”.

“In line with its strategic focus on power and compute infrastructure, the company is in discussions with various parties on how best to maximize its natural gas and helium assets”, it said. “The company remains committed to the global AI ecosystem, where helium continues to play a crucial role in semiconductor manufacturing and the future growth of AI”.

Chief executive E. Will Gray II said, “We are the bridge between Silicon Valley and Houston, connecting the compute demands of tomorrow with the energy systems of today, for a shared digital future. With a growing base of vertically integrated assets, from powered land to powered shells, we bring deep infrastructure and energy expertise to help hyperscale, enterprise, and edge operators deploy future-ready HPC campuses faster”.

The company said it “continues to execute the strategy it introduced with its Texas Critical Data Centers (TCDC) project focused on integrating behind-the-meter power (off-grid) and real estate (Powered Land) and digital infrastructure tailored for the rapidly expanding AI compute market”.

Planned to rise in Ector County, Texas, TCDC will be an AI and high-performance computing (HPC) campus with an initial capacity of 250 megawatts, scalable to up to one gigawatt, according to New Era. TCDC is a 50-50 venture with Sharon AI Inc.

Last month TCDC completed the acquisition of 235 acres from Grow Odessa near the City of Odessa. A letter of intent was signed with the same seller for the purchase of an additional 203 contiguous acres.

“To support the buildout, TCDC will now apply to form an Industrial District with the City of Odessa to facilitate access to municipal services such as water and wastewater treatment”, New Era Helium said in a press release July 29. “The acreage currently resides within Ector County but just outside the Odessa city limits. Forming the Industrial District will enable TCDC to maintain favorable Ector County zoning regulations rather than adopt City of Odessa zoning - an important advantage for development speed and flexibility”.

The company has changed its Nasdaq trading symbol to NUAI as part of the rebranding.

