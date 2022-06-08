New Energy Business Creating 70 Jobs Across Scotland
Global Port Services, part of Global Energy Group (GEG), has launched a new segment called Global Wind Projects, GEG has revealed.
The move was in response to rapid recent and projected growth in the UK renewables sector, GEG outlined, adding that Global Wind Projects has already secured three major contracts for 2022, leading to the creation of 35 jobs. The Scotland-based team is set to double in size by the third quarter of this year, according to GEG.
Providing full-scope crane & installation (C&I) services to the renewables sector, Global Wind Projects plans to become one of the UK and Ireland’s leading providers of onshore and offshore wind turbine installation services, GEG noted. The company will work in conjunction with parent company, Global Port Services, to provide customers with a “seamless” crane and installation package supported by “experienced and skilled teams and access to a fleet of some of the most technologically advanced fleet of heavy cranes in the industry,” GEG stated.
“Global Wind Projects has been established to address the unprecedented growth in onshore and offshore wind around the UK and Ireland,” Global Wind Projects’ newly appointed general manager, Ryan Burke, said in a company statement.
“We will complement the already leading crane service offered by Global Crane Services (a fellow division of Global Port Services) to offer a complete installation and crane package for wind farm developers,” he added in the statement.
“With three major onshore contracts already secured, Global Wind Projects recruited 35 skilled turbine technicians this month alone and expect to double the size of the team with three months, with further growth expected beyond that, too,” Burke went on to say.
According to its website, Global Port Services has established itself as the supply chain company of choice and is internationally recognized as a solutions focused business supporting some of the world’s largest drilling contractors and working with the leading contractors in seabed-to-surface engineering, construction and services to the offshore energy industry.
Formed in 2005, GEG comprises a specialist range of service-focused companies. Back in 2007, the company fabricated and assembled mono-piles for one of the UK’s first offshore wind power generation projects - Scroby Sands.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
